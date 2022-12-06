Eshaan Akbar Adds Extra Date To Debut Live Tour, THE PRETENDER
Eshaan will return to the Hot Water Comedy Club on 16th April 2023 at 9.30PM.
Due to demand, comedian Eshaan Akbar is adding an extra date to his first ever solo live tour. Having sold out his first show in Liverpool, Eshaan will return to the Hot Water Comedy Club on 16th April 2023 at 9.30PM. Tickets are on sale now from www.eshaanakbar.com/tour.
The tour of his brand new show, 'The Pretender', kicks off in Bristol on the 23rd of February 2023 and concludes at London's Leicester Square Theatre on the 28th April 2023.
Eshaan has performed three sell out shows at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, as well as sell out London transfers at London's prestigious Soho Theatre. He has opened for Micky Flanagan, and has supported the likes of Jason Manford, Sindhu Vee, Adam Rowe, Dan Nightingale, Kae Kurd, Tez Ilyas, Dane Baptiste, Hal Cruttenden, Jan Ravens and Rory Bremner on tour.
With all this amazing experience, he is finally ready to bring us his debut tour. Whether it's you, the person you go on a date with, your boss, or the opinion-makers on TV, we're all pretending we know what we're doing. We don't. And it's about time we all had a proper laugh about it.
Eshaan has appeared on shows such as Mock the Week (BBC Two), QI ( BBC) (becoming the first person of Bangladeshi heritage to appear on these shows), Frankie Boyle's New World Order (BBC Two), The Big Asian Stand Up Night (BBC Two), Sunday Morning Live (BBC One), Good Morning Britain (ITV), plus many more. You may also have heard him as the voices of Rishi Sunak, Sajid Javid, Narendra Modi and some others on Spitting Image. Eshaan is also part of the hit podcast Have A Word with Adam Rowe and Dan Nightingale.
Eshaan is a sought-after podcast guest and host. He is the host of the 'But Where Are You Really From' podcast on BBC Sounds, Panic Room on Audible, and the European award-winning business podcast Nine Twenty Nine which has also been nominated as the Best Business Podcast at the British Podcast Awards. He is also an accomplished radio presenter, having hosted his own shows on the BBC Asian Network and LoveSport, with many guest appearances across other networks. He has also appeared on Radio 4's 'The Now Show' and 'The News Quiz'.
If you are in the look for a much-needed laugh, be sure to buy tickets for Eshaan's much-anticipated debut tour from one of the best comedy voices in the UK.
Eshaan Akbar said: "Well, I truly can't wait to drive thousands of miles around the country to play to tens and tens of you. It would be great to see you!"
Tour Dates
23.02.23 BRISTOL, Hen and Chickens
24.02.23 LEICESTER, Comedy Festival (Big Difference)
25.02.23 NORTHAMPTON, Royal and Derngate
26.02.23 SOUTHEND, Dixon Studio
01.03.23 CRAWLEY, Hawth Theatre Studio
02.03.23 LONDON, Arts Depot
03.03.23 BATH, Rondo Theatre
04.03.23 SWINDON, Arts Centre
09.03.23 BIRMINGHAM, Glee Club Studio
10.03.23 BRADFORD, Studio Theatre Bradford
11.03.23 CHORLEY, Theatre Studio
12.03.23 BIRMINGHAM, Glee Club Studio
16.03.23 BURY, The Met
17.03.23 DARWEN, Darwen Library Theatre
18.03.23 LIVERPOOL, Hot Water Comedy Club
19.03.23 HUDDERSFIELD, The Lawrence Batley Theatre Studio
23.03.23 WINCHESTER, The Arc
24.03.23 ALDERSHOT, West End Centre
25.03.23 STOCKTON, ARC Studio
26.03.23 GLASGOW, The Stand
29.03.23 EDINBURGH, The Stand
30.03.23 CHELMSFORD, The Cramphorn Studio
31.03.23 CAMBRIDGE, Junction Theatre
01.04.23 FAREHAM, Ashcroft Arts Centre
06.04.23 NORWICH, Arts Centre
13.04.23 MAIDENHEAD, Nordern Farm Studio
14.04.23 GUILDFORD, G Live Studio
15.04.23 SALFORD, The Lowry Studio
16.04.23 LIVERPOOL, Hot Water Comedy Club - NEW DATE
22.04.23 READING, South Street
28.04.23 LONDON, Leicester Square Theatre
30.04.23 COVENTRY, WAC Studio
