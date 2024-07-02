Eric Liddell Charity Will Inspire New Generations With World-first Exhibition

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



An inspiring exhibition commemorating the legendary athlete Eric Liddell will be unveiled at the Scottish Parliament this summer, marking the centenary of Liddell's iconic Olympic gold medal victory in Paris in 1924. Launching on the 25th of July and coinciding with the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the exhibition, ‘Eric Liddell: Legacy of an Olympic legend', will be on display in the Parliament's Main Hall and will run until the 12th of September.

Eric Liddell's remarkable story reached global audiences through the 1981 Oscar-winning film, ‘Chariots of Fire'. The film, celebrated for its inspiring narrative and memorable soundtrack, continues to influence and uplift people around the world. Born in Tianjin, China, Liddell was a devout Christian who famously withdrew from the 100m heats at the Paris Olympics because they were held on a Sunday, his Sabbath. Instead, he competed in the 400m event, where he triumphed, securing his place in history as the last British athlete to win gold in this event.

This exhibition offers a unique opportunity for visitors to explore the life and legacy of Eric Liddell – the Flying Scotsman and 1924 Olympic champion - alongside other legends from the Scottish Sporting Hall of Fame and Scottish athletes competing in the 2024 Olympics. Organised by The Eric Liddell 100 campaign, which Her Royal Highness the Princess Royal serves as Patron, this initiative seeks to honour Liddell's legacy and inspire future generations through a series of events and activities emphasizing his core values of passion, compassion, and integrity.

John MacMillan, CEO of The Eric Liddell Community, said: “We are thrilled to see the launch of the Eric Liddell exhibition today, as part of our exciting programme of events to celebrate the centenary of Eric Liddell's gold medal win. All of our partners involved in this initiative spent a significant amount of time considering what Eric Liddell would have wanted and how important it is that we reflect him in our endeavours; we believe that any individual can make a positive impact on the world if they approach the challenges they face with passion, compassion, and integrity, which are our three values for The Eric Liddell 100. We hope everyone who visits the exhibition leaves feeling uplifted, inspired, and motivated to live life with these values in mind.”

Rt. Hon Alison Johnstone MSP, Presiding Officer of the Scottish Parliament, said: “We are delighted to host this exhibition in the Scottish Parliament, which celebrates the significant achievements of Eric Liddell but also serves as a powerful reminder of his legacy. It seems particularly relevant as Olympians from across the world prepare to compete in Paris. The Scottish Parliament is delighted to provide a platform for sharing his inspiring story with the thousands of people who will visit us this summer.”

The Eric Liddell Exhibition will be on display at the Scottish Parliament daily, from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM. The display is free to the public, with no ticket required. For more information on the event, please visit https://www.parliament.scot/visit/events-and-exhibitions/eric-liddell-legacy-of-an-olympic-legend, or for more information on The Eric Liddell 100, please visit https://ericliddell.org/the-eric-liddell-100/.

