Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Encore Run Of Musical Film IN PIECES Announced

The film will be streamed on 14 May, 7.30pm and is then available on demand 14 – 28 May.

May. 11, 2021  
Encore Run Of Musical Film IN PIECES Announced

Future Spotlight Productions today announce an encore run of the new musical film In Pieces by Joey Contreras, directed by Louis Rayneau, following the success of the film's limited streaming release earlier this year.

The film will be streamed on 14 May, 7.30pm and is then available on demand 14 - 28 May at https://www.stream.theatre/season/83. Tickets are £10 with 20% of ticket sales going to the LGBT Foundation.

In Pieces was recently awarded the New York Movie Award for Best Director, and Best Original Song for Singin' The Same Line.

Louis Rayneau directs Kyle Birch (Austyn), Amy Di Bartolomeo (Alex), Hiba Elchikhe (Sam), Jordan Luke Gage (Grey), Ross Harmon (Charlie), Beccy Lane (Jael), Danielle Steers (River), and Luke Street (Hunter), with Erin Bell, Millie Cranston, Jack Dargan, Megan Cerys Holland, Rhianna Richards, and Jason Leigh Winter as the ensemble.

Our love lives are constantly in pieces. Shifting in and out of feeling fully complete. But you never know how a single spark one day can unlock a new you, so we make a choice at the crossroad, we say yes to the coffee date, and wherever that leads, we learn to embrace the journey.

Originally presented at Lincoln Center the new musical threads Contreras' musical theatre and pop catalogue into a theatrical setting, exploring the universal search for clarity and empowerment through different kinds of relationships.

Assistant Director is Steph Parry, choreography is by Rachel Sargent, Edward Court is Musical Director, and Fabio Santos is Videographer, with Sound Design by Zachary Woodman.

Learn more at https://www.stream.theatre/season/83.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories
Leading Performing Arts Venues, Federation Of Scottish Theatre, Call On The Government To Photo

Leading Performing Arts Venues, Federation Of Scottish Theatre, Call On The Government To Review Social Distancing Guidelines

Queering Now 2021: DREAMALITY A Programme Of Films, Talks & Performance Begins 29 May Photo

Queering Now 2021: DREAMALITY A Programme Of Films, Talks & Performance Begins 29 May

Time Travelling Magicians Morgan & West Return To Theatre Royal Winchester Photo

Time Travelling Magicians Morgan & West Return To Theatre Royal Winchester

Artist Management Company RBM Announces New Touring Show Photo

Artist Management Company RBM Announces New Touring Show


More Hot Stories For You

  • DISNEY PRINCESS- THE CONCERT Announced for FSCJ Artist Series
  • FSCJ Artist Series Beyond Broadway Presents THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE
  • Brian Clowdus, Accused Of Racist & Abusive Conduct As Former Head Of Serenbe Playhouse, Announces Run For Political Office In Florida
  • THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE Is Coming To The Times-Union Center