Encore Run Of Musical Film IN PIECES Announced

Future Spotlight Productions today announce an encore run of the new musical film In Pieces by Joey Contreras, directed by Louis Rayneau, following the success of the film's limited streaming release earlier this year.

The film will be streamed on 14 May, 7.30pm and is then available on demand 14 - 28 May at https://www.stream.theatre/season/83. Tickets are £10 with 20% of ticket sales going to the LGBT Foundation.

In Pieces was recently awarded the New York Movie Award for Best Director, and Best Original Song for Singin' The Same Line.

Louis Rayneau directs Kyle Birch (Austyn), Amy Di Bartolomeo (Alex), Hiba Elchikhe (Sam), Jordan Luke Gage (Grey), Ross Harmon (Charlie), Beccy Lane (Jael), Danielle Steers (River), and Luke Street (Hunter), with Erin Bell, Millie Cranston, Jack Dargan, Megan Cerys Holland, Rhianna Richards, and Jason Leigh Winter as the ensemble.

Our love lives are constantly in pieces. Shifting in and out of feeling fully complete. But you never know how a single spark one day can unlock a new you, so we make a choice at the crossroad, we say yes to the coffee date, and wherever that leads, we learn to embrace the journey.

Originally presented at Lincoln Center the new musical threads Contreras' musical theatre and pop catalogue into a theatrical setting, exploring the universal search for clarity and empowerment through different kinds of relationships.

Assistant Director is Steph Parry, choreography is by Rachel Sargent, Edward Court is Musical Director, and Fabio Santos is Videographer, with Sound Design by Zachary Woodman.

Learn more at https://www.stream.theatre/season/83.