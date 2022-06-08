Elmhurst Ballet School Presents ASCENT, the School's Summer Run of Shows For 2022

Continuing the current season of celebrations, Elmhurst Ballet School, in association with Birmingham Royal Ballet, is thrilled to share details of its summer run of shows under the umbrella title, Ascent.

Running from 8 - 14 July 2022 in the school's studio theatre, the Ascent shows are split into Lower School and Elmhurst Young Dancers, Upper School, and Whole School performances. The shows celebrate and highlight the students' training, versatility and skills in their final performances before moving upwards in the school or on to other destinations and, for the graduate year Elmhurst Ballet Company, into professional dance employment.

Elmhurst Ballet School is situated in Edgbaston, Birmingham and will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2023. HRH Duchess of Cornwall is Patron of the school and Carlos Acosta CBE and Wayne McGregor CBE are supportive Vice Presidents. Ascent takes place just months before the school reflects on its incredible history and plans for the future in 100th anniversary celebrations throughout the 2022 - 2023 academic year (full details to be announced soon).

In Ascent, women in dance play a huge part in this year's summer shows with guest choreographers, Elmhurst staff and students creating work. Jenna Lee, a former Soloist with English National Ballet and Founder of JLee Productions, creates work for Years 7-9 students. Laura Day, Birmingham Royal Ballet's Principal Character Artist & Assistant Répétiteur creates Journey to the Ball and At the Ball inspired by Cinderella for Year 12. Sandrine Monin, dance artist, choreographer and movement director creates The Invitation for Year 12 students, and freelance choreographer Morgann Runacre-Temple creates a new work for Year 13.

Elmhurst staff including Sonia Fajardo, Ana Garcia, Jenny MacNamara, Sarah-Jayne Blackwell and Indra Reinholde create a range of dance pieces for Ascent.

Tetris makes a return to the stage after delighting audiences in Birmingham and London. Tetris is performed by Elmhurst Ballet Company and is choreographed by graduate year student Olivia Chang-Clarke who was seen in this year's televised BBC Young Dancer Competition finals.

Elmhurst continues to invite guests into the school to enhance the student experience. During Ascent, Elmhurst Ballet Company performs excerpts from Atomos, created by Wayne McGregor for Company Wayne McGregor in 2013. Elmhurst Ballet Company worked collaboratively with Studio Wayne McGregor artist Louis McMiller to bring the Atomos excerpt to the stage. The performance marks the fourth project between Elmhurst and Studio Wayne McGregor. Majisimo, a work by the late Cuban dancer and choreographer George Garcia is also performed by Elmhurst Ballet Company, rehearsed for the stage by Elmhurst teachers Joshua Barwick and Michael Raynaud.

Peaky Pachuco! is a fitting addition to the Birmingham-based school's Ascent, inspired by the TV hit Peaky Blinders and choreographed by Zak Nemorin for Elmhurst Ballet Company, the Class of 2022.

Elmhurst artistic team members Nicky Linzie, Andrea Tredinnick, Gloria Grigolato, Lee Robinson, Jim Grundy, Joshua Barwick and Michael Raynaud also create or rehearse numbers for the shows.