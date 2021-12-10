Ear to Ear Productions Ltd. presents Game Night by Adam Hannigan, 18th - 22nd January 2022 at The Hen and Chickens Theatre, Highbury & Islington.

One night. One big announcement. One drink too many and more fights than there are positions in the Kama Sutra.

Ear to Ear Productions is a company that writes, directs and produces their own unique and original work. Our core ethos is to spread laughter and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community, tackling themes of self-acceptance and sexuality with adult (and often dark and provocative) humour.

It's a snowy winter evening in London and Michael has invited his closest friends over for a thoroughly planned out games night to announce the news of his engagement to Fiancé Jacob. But with his eccentric and trouble-riddled friends arriving and spiteful relatives crashing, it doesn't exactly go to plan.

Trapped in a house together, more alcohol being drunk and more secrets revealed, will Michael and Jacob make it down the aisle?

Adam Hannigan, Co-founder of the company, writer and director of GAME NIGHT, uses his life experiences, in the LGBTQ+ community, in and out of love, in and out of the gay clubs and saunas... and cruising areas, to depict a palette of very real characters in very real situations, who we can love and hate, laugh at and with.

Ear to Ear Productions Ltd. present

Game Night

Dates: Tuesday 18th to Saturday 22nd January 2022, 730pm | Saturday Matinee 3pm | BSL Signed Performance Thursday 20th 730pm

Venue: The Hen and Chickens Theatre, 109 St. Pauls Road, London, N1 2NA

Tickets: £15, available from www.unrestrictedview.co.uk/game-night-2/