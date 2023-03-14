EXTREME ROBOTS UK LIVE TOUR 2023 to Launch in May

The world's most dangerous combat robots are getting ready to fight all across the country for the richest prize in the UK- The Extreme Robots Heavyweight Championship Belt!



Over 30 Heavyweight Robots are scheduled to battle for ultimate supremacy as 4 teams take to the The Extreme Arena - the only bulletproof double-walled polycarbonate battleground in the UK.

Extreme Robots UK Live Tour 2023 launches at Brentwood Centre May 27 & 28 then tours to

Guildford Spectrum (June 17 & 18), Newcastle Vertu Motors Arena (July 22 & 23), Colchester

Leisure Centre September 16 & 17), Maidstone Leisure Centre (October 21 & 22), Cheltenham

Leisure (November 11 & 12).



NEW for 2023 - Sparks will fly and Metal will melt as we add our most dangerous invention yet - the Fire Pit!

Extreme Robots UK Live Tour will feature the stars of 'Robot Wars' and 'Battlebots' including:



Current Robot Wars Champion, the mighty Eruption



Former Extreme Robots Heavyweight Champion Ripper



The monstrous Craig Colliass creation, Gabriel.



Also, see the newest Robot from Robot Wars Grand Finalist Aftershock, plus see the Legendary Extreme Robots House Robot, ONE TONNE of Fighting Fun Major Damage.



Our double walled bulletproof polycarbonate Arena means we're the only Touring Robot Company in the WORLD with SPINNERS - 110kg robots with 25kg blades spinning at 125mph!



Extreme Robots presenter Chris Wilkins has been presenting Robot Combat for 11 years, meaning that he's surpassed all of the other Robot Wars presenters combined for years dedicated to the sport. Shout-out to Chris for always getting the crowd hyped for "Smashy Smashy Time!" And don't forget to get your cameras ready when you hear Chris shout "3, 2, 1...ACTIVATE!"

Rules of The Extreme Arena

Battles last 3 minutes.

Robots win by disabling an opponent for a 10 count or flipping them out of the Arena.

If there is no clear winner at the end of 3 minutes the decision goes to the judges.

Robots are scored on Style, Damage and Aggresssion.



Team Battle Rules

Points can be won in One vs One, Triple Threat or Tag Team battles.

The winning team in each bout gets 3 points.

The losing team gets 0 points.

In the very unlikely event of a draw, each team will receive 1 point.

The team in 1st place will gain the advantage in the Gladiator Battle that closes the show.



The Grand Final! Gladiator Battle Rules

Stage One:

The teams in 2nd and 3rd place must battle each other for 2 minutes or until one is eliminated.

Both robots will remain in the Arena.



Stage Two:

Both robots will remain in the Arena.



XR Army Team Boost

During the show intermission, the XR Army vote on their favourite team so far... The winner of that

vote receives an opportunity to win DOUBLE POINTS in a battle of their choice in the second half.

Extreme Robots UK Live Tour

2023 Dates



Brentwood

The Brentwood Centre

Doddinghurst Road, Brentwood, CM15 9NN



Saturday May 27 at 12noon and 4pm

Sunday May 28 at 12noon

Guildford

Guildford Spectrum

Parkway Horwich, Guildford, GU1 1UP



Saturday June 17 at 12noon and 4pm

Sunday June 18 at 12noon

Newcastle-Upon-Tyne

Vertu Motors Arena

Scottswood Road, Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, NE4 7AF



Saturday July 22 at 12noon and 4pm

Sunday July 23 at 12noon

Colchester

Charter Hall - Colchester Leisure World,

Cowdray Avenue, Colchester, CO1 1YH



Saturday September 16 at 12noon and 4pm

Sunday September 17 at 12noon

Maidstone

Maidstone Leisure Centre

Mote Park, Maidstone, ME15 7RN



Saturday October 21 at 12noon and 4pm

Sunday October 22 at 12noon

Cheltenham

Leisure at Cheltenham

Tommy Taylors Lane, Cheltenham, GL50 4RN



Saturday November 11 at 12noon and 4pm

Sunday November 12 at 12noon