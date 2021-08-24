EXPERTEAZE Comedy Cabaret Strikes Coventry Lucky

ExperTeaZe is back! And coming to Coventry. Have you booked your ticket?

This cutting edge and raucously topical comedy cabaret is an experimental and sensationally entertaining evening where some very funny women tackle some very big issues: moving to space, Boris Johnson, and how to seduce a bicycle.

The line-up is deliciously strong, and notably international. Host Amy Gwilliam (UK) - whose recent comedy satire Frankie Foxstone aka The Proft Walking Tour has been wowing the Coventry streets - is joined by Julia Masli (Estonia), who comes straight from the Edinburgh Fringe with her new and highly acclaimed show Choosh; Rebecca Bogue (Brazil/UK) who is a dancer-comedian with a reputation for rebellious, joyous acts in unusual spaces, Monia Nina Baldini (Italy), host and darling of Tuttifrutti cabaret; newcomer already making ripples in the comedy world, Rosina Aichner (Germany); and film actor and extremely funny Scandinavian, Leah (Denmark).

United by a naughty, funny-fuelled desire to disrupt the status quo, each performer brings fresh, never-before-seen comic material responding to the world as it is right now. Join us for this merry, merciless hour of sexy satire and absurdity - as we contemplate moving to space, levelling up, entirely re-training, and where to begin in the aftermath of a pandemic. Humour is our whip; live, wacky, spontaneous performance our home. Come on down: it'll be riotous, daring - and very, very important!

