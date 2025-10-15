ET SA-VALISE PRESENTS:  A VINTAGE CHRISTMAS is Coming to Canal Café Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Join in a celebration of yuletide nostalgia – gorgeously glam, fun and festive. La Petite Valise, the ever-vivacious Ms Janey Gardiner and tickling the ivories musical maestro Mr Will Hall, give their very own and unique cabaret twist to all your favourite Christmas songs.

The intimate cabaret space of Canal Café Theatre provides the perfect setting to immerse yourself in pre-Christmas loveliness, delicious, delightful and decadent measures of intoxicating Christmas spirit.

Performed by Janey Gardiner & Will Hall. 1 PERFORMANCE ONLY: Tuesday 16th December at 7:30pm Running time: Approx. 60 minutes. Age recommendation: Suitable for all ages Canal Café Theatre - Delamere Terrace, Little Venice, London, W2 6ND.