EMBER & THE VIXENS is Back at The King's Arms This August

The performance is on Saturday 12th August, 7:45PM.

By: Jul. 25, 2023

Fresh from its recent spectacular in the atrium of Manchester Art Gallery, Selina Helliwell's glitzy cabaret is back to transform the gorgeous cabaret-style theatre at the King's Arms into a lair of sparkle and female empowerment.

This popular variety night has had a string of sell-out shows including the Christmas Special 'Festive Foxes', the 'Valentine's Vixens' event and their recent takeover of the Manchester Art Gallery.

But this August will be their 'belated birthday special', celebrating (lead Vixen and event producer/curator) Ember's birthday. It will also mark a year of the show, as their debut cabaret was in August last year- the catalyst for a truly special addition to the Manchester cabaret scene.

The theme of the night is "vixen" drawn from 'Ember Travixen' herself & the persona she exudes, but the core of the night is feminism and female empowerment. As always, Ember Travixen will be taking to the stage, and the much-loved MC Jas Nisic will be singing and hosting, introducing a variety of amazing performers from the burlesque, music, poetry and circus worlds.

So, the "Vixens" invite you to join them for a fun-filled evening of liberation, empowerment and sparkle, featuring music, burlesque, spoken word and more.

Come to the cabaret on Saturday 12th August, 7:45PM, at The King's Arms (11 Bloom Street, Salford, M3 6AN). This one's for you, firefoxes!"

Doors open at 7:30PM. Adults only, 18+




Recommended For You