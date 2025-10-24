EASTENDERS’ Matthew James Morrison Joins Wendi Peters in 20th Anniversary Tour of GLORIOUS!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



EastEnders star Matthew James Morrison, best known for his role as Felix Baker and his drag alter ego “Tara Misu,” will join Wendi Peters in the upcoming 20th anniversary UK tour of the West End comedy Glorious! by Peter Quilter. The tour will run from February through June 2026, marking two decades since the show’s celebrated premiere starring Dame Maureen Lipman.

Morrison, who made history as the first drag performer to appear as a regular character in a British soap, will play Cosme McMoon, the loyal accompanist to American socialite Florence Foster Jenkins (Peters), who was famously dubbed “the worst singer in the world.”

Glorious! tells the true story of Jenkins, a New York heiress who, despite her off-key singing, became a cult figure in the 1920s through 1940s, performing sold-out classical recitals at major venues including Carnegie Hall. The comedy follows Florence’s unlikely rise to fame, her friendship with McMoon, and her determination to pursue her dreams despite her critics.

The cast also features Caroline Gruber (Leopoldstadt, Witness for the Prosecution) as Florence’s maid Maria and the society figure Mrs. Verrinder-Gedge, and Sioned Jones (Thirteen, Women Beware Women) as Dorothy, Florence’s Best Friend and biggest fan. Ella-Maria Danson and Ryan Hall join as assistant stage managers and understudies.

Directed by Kirk Jameson (Song From Far Away, Madagascar the Musical), the production is helmed by a creative team including Nick Barstow (Musical Supervision), Ingrid Hu (Scenography and Costume Design), Mike Robertson (Lighting Design), Mark Goggins (Sound Design), and HELEN KEANE (Wig Design).

The anniversary tour is produced by Thomas Hopkins with co-producers Craig Haffner & Sherry Wright and Sams Entertainment.

Performances will begin February 10, 2026, at The Lighthouse, Poole, before traveling to theatres in Eastbourne, Derby, Ipswich, Windsor, Liverpool, Cheltenham, and more, concluding in Exeter on June 6, 2026. The national press night will take place on Monday, March 16 at 7:30 p.m. at the Theatre Royal Windsor.