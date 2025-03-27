Dusty Limits Joins Cast of SHUFF & BYNG

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Slaget Theatre has announced that the cabaret performer Dusty Limits has joined the research and development (R&D) cast of their upcoming production, "Shuff & Byng," in the role of Shuff.

"Shuff & Byng" explores the lives, work, and lasting impact of Douglas Byng and Mrs. Shufflewick-two groundbreaking figures who shaped the art of female impersonation long before contemporary drag culture and way before RuPaul burst onto our screens.

Mrs. Shufflewick, the beloved creation of Rex Jameson, was a working-class character renowned for her sharp wit and impeccable comedic timing, earning Jameson the title of "the comedian's comedian." Douglas Byng, celebrated for his dazzling stage presence, was a theatrical legend in his own right.

Dusty Limits joins previously announced cast members Kinny Gardner (Lindsay Kemp Company, Rocky Horror Show) as Douglas Byng and Billie Bottle as Music Director.

Dusty is a luminary in the international contemporary cabaret scene and brings over two decades of experience to the project. They are known for their razor-sharp wit, vocal artistry, and theatrical flair.

"I am honoured to be part of the 'Shuff & Byng' R&D," says Dusty Limits. "These pioneers paved the way for so much of today's cabaret performance, and the more I learn about Shuff the more inspired I am! To delve into their stories and introduce their legacy to a new audience is a privilege."

The project is led by writer/director Tony Lidington and is produced by Matthew Linley for Slaget Theatre.

Public Work in Progress Events:

Eastern Angles: June 19th, 2026, 7:30 PM (Tickets available here)

Electric Palace Harwich (Harwich Arts Festival Opening Event): June 20th, 2026, 3:00 PM (Tickets available here)

Additional Events:

On May 1st 2026, the team will hold a free Q&A session at Colchester's new drag and LGBTQ+ club, The Dragonfly Lounge. This informal free event will offer insight into the project, the artists' work, and the R&D process [tickets available here].

Follow the project's progress on the creative blog here.

Comments