Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre Revealed as Finalist For This Year's UK's Most Welcoming Theatre Award At The UK Theatre Awards

Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre, alongside Leeds Playhouse and New Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich, are now unveiled as the finalists for this year's UK's Most Welcoming Theatre Award at the UK Theatre Awards. Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre is the only Scottish organisation to be nominated alongside the two other theatres which were selected from a very large number of submissions.

Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre recently celebrated its 80th year at the cultural heart of Dundee, as home to the Dundee Rep Ensemble - the only permanent full-time company of its kind in Scotland - and Scottish Dance Theatre, one of the few full-time dance companies in the UK. Earlier this year, the building that houses both Ensembles and teams has been granted an A-listed status for its special architectural significance.

Even at 40 years old, the Dundee Rep building continues to enjoy new investment - most recently with brand new changing facilities for disabled visitors. These changing rooms are not only bigger, but also feature a hoist and day bed for those that require it. Facilities like these allow Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre to reach out further in the community, and build a space where everyone feels welcomed and their needs acknowledged.

Liam Sinclair, Executive Director & Joint CEO at Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre said: "Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre is dedicated to a culture that places equality, diversity, and inclusion at the heart of all we do. We fervently believe artistic and creative experiences of the highest quality should be open and available to all and that every person is valued and respected for who they are and what they bring. We welcome all people with open arms and hearts. We are absolutely delighted to be nominated for the UK's Most Welcoming Theatre, it's a real testament to our audiences, team and building; which is so loved and treasured, where everyone is welcome."

As a theatre, the Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre are not only about staging productions but they also place engagement and participation at the heart of the programme. Each week, over 250 people visit the building for classes and groups doing drama and dance and making performance together. Currently the youngest participant is 7 weeks old and the oldest is 94. There is also a dramatherapy programme including an adult and young people's service and a substantial community initiative called 'Together with' where the organisation co-designs bespoke projects alongside other organisations and those they work with. Partners include Finmill youth work team, Jericho house; a residential home for men recovering from addictions and the Bella Centre, the new women's community custody unit in Dundee and HMP Perth.

Jess Thorpe, Co-Associate Director of Engage says: "It is important to us that Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre is a space where people feel at home and that they belong. We are proud to work both inside the building and in the community in order to engage with as many people as we can and to provide a space where everyone can be heard and valued through exploring creativity and performance together."

The UK Theatre Awards are managed by UK Theatre which is the UK's leading theatre and performing arts membership organisation. Hosted on Sunday 23 October for the first time since 2019, the Awards will take place at London's Guildhall. For 30 years, the UK Theatre Awards have been the only nationwide awards to celebrate the outstanding achievements of theatre across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The venues have been judged by an industry panel on how welcoming they are in the areas of 'place', 'people' and 'programme' - everything from their building design, the array of refreshments on offer and how audiences are greeted upon arrival, to the work programmed, outreach projects and other interactions with theatregoers, staff, freelancers and the local community.

The panel will now visit the venues in person to determine the overall winner. Visits might involve meeting staff, having a tour of the building, taking part in a scheduled activity, speaking to audience members or visiting the onsite café or restaurant.

Jon Gilchrist and Stephanie Sirr, Co-Presidents of UK Theatre, said: "The UK's Most Welcoming Theatre Award is a fantastic platform for celebrating the UK theatres which provide an inspiring, accessible and inclusive creative hub for everyone who crosses their threshold. This year's finalists are three very different venues from different parts of the country, but what they have in common is a mission to take high quality work beyond their walls and out into their local communities, as well as making their physical spaces as outward-looking and easily navigable as possible. We know the panel are looking forward to visiting the finalists next month, and to crowning the overall winner in October."