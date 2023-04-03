Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Dreamland Margate Opens For The 2023 Season

Apr. 03, 2023  
On Saturday 1 April Dreamland Margate threw open its doors for the 2023 season. Over the winter months the park has undergone significant renovations and this year it features an exciting new family coaster, plus new amusements such as a reimagined Mirror Maze and Pinball machines. These new attractions will sit alongside the much loved Scenic Railway, the UK's oldest wooden roller coaster, and the iconic Big Wheel. As in previous seasons, Dreamland will be free to enter and pay per ride.

This year Dreamland will present its largest ever programme of music and events, with new gigs added to the previously announced line up of stars. New acts include Placedo, The Streets, Rag n Bone Man, The Cuban Brothers featuring DJ Yoda, and Ocean Colour Scene.

Additional events will take place throughout the season bringing family days out, musical theatre, dance classes and Margate Pride to Dreamland.

Park goers can enjoy the delights of the retro roller disco, the popular arcade and amusements plus food and drink, provided by handpicked local traders. This year, pop up activations, art installations and free outdoor screenings from the Scenic stage are also set to entertain.

Eddie Kemsley, CEO of Dreamland said: "With news about the live music scene experiencing an existential threat after Covid and from years of neglect, it is simply wonderful to announce that here at Dreamland we are heading in the opposite direction and going from strength to strength. The line up of acts is bigger and better and everyone at Dreamland can't wait to play host to artists and audiences alike through this amazing 2023 season. I am also thrilled to see the gates of the park open once more after a long cold winter, promising perfect fun for all the family."

James Penfold, Head of Live Entertainment said: "Welcoming the high calibre of acts such as Tom Jones, Queens of the Stone Age, Placebo and The Streets is a massive step up for Dreamland and something everyone that works here and in the local community is really excited about. Last year we held 14 shows on our outdoor, 6000+ capacity Scenic Stage and we are on course to get very close to doubling it in 2023, I think this really shows the progression and the fact that some of the biggest artists in the world are now looking at Dreamland as a 'stop' on the summer open air show circuit."

Dreamland is anchored in the local community, providing permanent office, workshop and exhibition space for charitable organisations such as People Dem Collective, who work with Black, Brown and Diaspora communities; Resort Studios, a contemporary arts organisation supporting practitioners at different levels of their careers. Dreamland also works with charities such as Kent Association for the Blind, Oasis, Margate Women's Institute, The BeYou Project part of the charity, Porchlight, UK Creative Festival, Creative Foundation, Arts Education Exchange and RISE UP. CLEAN UP.

