Drama Programme For Care-Experienced Young People Receives Funding

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Hundreds of young people who've been in care will be offered connection, community and life skills, through a drama programme expanding its reach thanks to new funding.

Raising The Roof, run by the charity Playing ON, empowers young Londoners aged 16 to 25 to create fictional performances and short films about their lives.

The project, which has previously run in Lewisham, Tower Hamlets and Wandsworth, will expand to more boroughs and offer more long-term support to young people taking part.

That's thanks to £200,000 funding over five years from City Bridge Foundation - the capital's biggest independent charity funder.

Paul Martinelli, City Bridge Foundation chair, said: "Raising The Roof has a really powerful effect on people who've experienced being in the care system and the challenges that brings.

"We're really pleased this funding will enable Playing ON to support even more young people to make connections, find community and build their confidence and skills."

Raising The Roof sees young people initially share ideas via Zoom before developing them in person, turning their experiences into fictionalised drama and culminating in a performance to an audience of friends and stakeholders.

Last year, work first created through Raising The Roof was turned into a professional production, Flock, which played at London's Soho Theatre and other venues around the country.

Jim Pope, CEO of Playing ON, said: "We've seen some incredible results through Raising The Roof. People have told us that it's the first time they have been in a room full of care-experienced people and not had to lie about it.

"The programme enables people to try out different things, which they can use in their day-to-day life, like using a different tone when talking with people in authority, and that can be quite powerful.

"It's about creating a community where there's a fun, playful and joyous atmosphere, and giving people agency over their own life in a way they may not have had as children in care."

More information about Raising the Roof is available at www.playingon.org.uk/raising-the-roof

Comments