Drag Superstars Trixie and Katya Announce UK Arena Tour

Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova today announce their first full UK tour together, Trixie And Katya Live presented by Obsessed and powered by Five Senses Reeling. The tour will kick off on 5 November 2022, with a massive show at London's famous Ovo Arena Wembley. Part of a European tour, they return to the UK in Glasgow on 25 November until 11 December at Dublin's 3 Arena, completing the mammoth 12 date UK tour. A full list of tour dates and venues is below.



"After over a year of living on your small screens, we are pulling out all of the stops on this live show in our spectacular second home, the UK," said Trixie Mattel. "You can expect spectacular musical numbers, a dazzling set, and impeccable timing from two of the most talented women in the world. Do I smell a Tony?"



Trixie And Katya Live is a parody homage to the classic female road trip comedies from the 90s to today. From drag classics To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar and The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, to Crossroads and Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, Trixie And Katya Live tells the story of two well-travelled women going out on the road together. Meta? Maybe. An outrageous, absurd, and comedic musical drag show spectacular? Definitely.



"Trixie and Katya Live will redefine drag, theatre, and art," said Katya Zamolodchikova. "You may leave with more questions than answers, but one thing's for sure: The world will never be the same."



The Trixie And Katya Live tour also marks the launch of Obsessed, a new brand from drag promoters, Five Senses Reeling. Obsessed is a new platform to discover where your favorite LGBTQ+ talent, including drag, music, and comedy, are performing, buy exclusive merchandise, watch engaging content, and more.



"It's a thrill to be launching our new brand with one of the most highly anticipated drag tours ever to grace the stage," said Jason Brotman, owner and founder of Five Senses Reeling and Obsessed. "To bring these two drag superstars and viral comedy sensations together live on stage is a dream come true, and we can't wait for fans to experience this live theatrical tour, unlike anything they have ever seen before."



A limited number of upgrade package add-ons will be available for sale in each city. The Strawberry Social Early Entry Experience includes early entry to the venue, a tour poster autographed by Trixie and Katya, an opportunity to shop for exclusive tour merchandise before the general audience, plus other commemorative tour items. The Red and Wild Photo Op Upgrade includes all of the Strawberry Social package benefits, plus a photo opportunity with Trixie and Katya. These packages are upgrades and do not include a ticket to the show. Tickets must be purchased separately.



Tickets available at www.trixieandkatya.com.

Tour dates

Saturday 5 November UK London OVO Arena Wembley

Tuesday 8 November Poland Łódź Atlas Arena

Wednesday 9 November Germany Berlin Tempodrom

Thursday 10 November Germany Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle

Saturday 12 November Germany Hamburg Zeltphilharmonie

Sunday 13 November Denmark Copenhagen KB Hallen

Monday 14 November Sweden Stockholm Annexet

Wednesday 16 November The Netherlands Amsterdam AFAS Live

Saturday 19 November Spain Barcelona SJC

Monday 21 November Switzerland Zurich The Hall

Tuesday 22 November Belgium Antwerp Stadsschouwburg

Wednesday 23 November France Paris Salle Pleyel

Friday 25 November UK Glasgow Armadillo

Sunday 27 November UK Birmingham Utilita Arena

Tuesday 29 November UK Portsmouth Guildhall

Wednesday 30 November UK Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Friday 2 December UK Blackpool Opera House

Saturday 3 December UK Leeds First Direct Arena

Sunday 4 December UK Manchester O2 Apollo

Wednesday 7 December UK Hull Bonus Arena

Thursday 8 December UK Newcastle O2 City Hall

Sunday 11 December Ireland Dublin 3Arena

