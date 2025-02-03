Drag Race Stars Bring GALS ALOUD Back To London

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The greatest girl band of the millennium, Girls Aloud, are back back back again… as you've never seen them before. This fierce, funny and fabulous DRAG extravaganza returns to the West End for one night only at HERE at Outernet (Sailor Moon, Priscilla the Party).

Starring RuPaul's Drag Race UK stars CHERYL and Kitty Scott-Claus, and drag superstars HERR, OPHELIA LOVE, LYDIA L'SCABIES, with a special appearance from Drag Race UK/Canada's Drag Race vs the World star VANITY MILAN as Javine, this is the only tribute show to the reality TV supergroup you'll ever need.

Taking the stage at HERE at Outernet, this brand new version of the five star show will feel even more like a real concert as it immerses you in the world of Nadine, Cheryl, Sarah, Nicola, and Kimberley like never before. This full, hilarious comedy show bridges the gap between pop concert and pure comedy as the Gals take you on a nostalgic ride through the history, highs and lows, and major hits of Girls Aloud. Plus, the return of the one and only Javine…!

Drag Race finalist Kitty Scott-Claus (Masterchef, Death Drop, Queen of the Night) said "I am SO excited for Gals Aloud to be heading back to London! It's been over a year and all I can say is… IT'S ABOUT TIME! We always have the best time doing this show and we have the best audiences in the whole of the West End!"

Cheryl added “It is always such an honour to perform in the West End, and I'm so excited to be back performing in my favourite show alongside some of my favourite people in the world. This show is so joyous, fun and a celebration of the group who made me the artist I am today”.

TuckShop founder, Christopher Clegg (Cool Rider Live, [title of show], Death Drop), directs this camp romp of a show, had this to add: “We are currently celebrating TuckShop's 7th Birthday and Gals Aloud was the first show we created, so to be bringing it back again is so exciting. Audiences LOVE this hysterical show…expect a camp night of nonsense packed with the hits of one of the most iconic girl bands ever!”

Featuring all the hits of Girls Aloud, classic solo singles, awkward tv appearances, missing passports, cloakroom attendant altercations and much more.

