Down for the Count Swing Orchestra Returns to Theatre Royal Winchester in October

The mini big band, Down for the Count Swing Orchestra, return to Theatre Royal Winchester on Saturday 9 October with their new show - Legends of Swing.

Legends of Swing celebrates the incredible musicians who pioneered swing music - from instrumental songs from Duke Ellington, Benny Goodman, Count Basie and Glenn Miller to vocal classics from Louis Armstrong, Ella Fitzgerald and Nat 'King' Cole.

The 11-piece swing band recreate the classic tunes from the Swing Era, breathing new life into the best vintage music with their own unmistakable style.

Since bursting onto the scene at Twinwood Festival in 2013, the band has quickly earned themselves a reputation as one of the hardest swinging bands in the UK, regularly selling out shows at Ronnie Scott's Jazz Club, Pizza Express Jazz Club and the London Jazz Club. They have released three albums to positive reviews and received airplay on Clare Teal's BBC Radio 2 Show. During the lockdown they released Lockdown for the Count - recorded entirely in isolation - in aid of the mental health charity, Mind.

Down with the Count Swing Orchestra's Legends of Swing will be at Theatre Royal Winchester on Saturday 9 October. Tickets are available from theatreroyalwinchester.co.uk or call 01962 840 440.