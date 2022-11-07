Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Double Your Donation To Nottingham Playhouse In Big Give Christmas Challenge

The funds raised will go to Open House, a community appeal aimed at giving free cultural experiences to disadvantaged and marginalised people.

Nov. 07, 2022  

The countdown to Christmas has begun and with it comes the launch of Nottingham Playhouse's new appeal, which aims to raise £22,500 in one week. The funds raised will go to Open House, a community appeal aimed at giving free cultural experiences to disadvantaged and marginalised people living in Nottinghamshire. Its aim is to raise money in order to offer free theatre tickets and places on Nottingham Playhouse workshops and courses to people in the region who couldn't otherwise afford them.

The Big Give's Christmas Challenge initiative launches this November, on Giving Tuesday, with a special appeal for supporters to donate to the Open House campaign. For seven days from Tuesday 29 November to Tuesday 6 December all donations received can be matched by a syndicate of local philanthropists, foundations and corporations. This means every £50 given by member of the public becomes £100 for the cause.

For one week only, Nottingham Playhouse has secured match funding of £11,250 meaning that it has the potential for the Open House appeal to raise £22,500.

One donation, twice the impact!

The following link for donations will go live on the morning of 29 November: https://donate.thebiggive.org.uk/campaign/a056900002NEXTqAAP

Nottingham Playhouse Trust has provided over 8,500 free tickets to local people via community groups and charities since 2016. Last year alone, nearly 2,200 people benefitted from our Pay What You Can nights and the theatre gave 160 people free bursary places to their workshops or courses, valued at £13,000.

Following the pandemic and in light of the cost-of-living crisis, sadly the demand for free tickets and bursary places is growing.

The arts are never more needed to lift spirits and provide a sense of escapism, that's why donations are needed to fund Open House this winter and what better way to donate than through the Big Give Christmas Challenge.

Nottingham Playhouse Chief Executive Stephanie Sirr says, "This is the first year Nottingham Playhouse has taken part in The Big Give Christmas Challenge. The Open House appeal was created as we understand, more than ever, how important our theatre and the arts are to help lift spirits, improve mental health and provide some escapism. Particularly to those who would otherwise not be able to attend because of low income or other social barriers to attending a Nottingham Playhouse show or workshop. We have an ambitious target to raise a total of £22,500. In order to access the £11,250 we have in the matching pot, we need to raise £11,250 in online donations. We hope everyone will give generously this year to help us reach our target and enable us to carry on the work we all feel so passionately about."



