Donmar Warehouse Announces New Chair Of The Board and Six New Trustees

The Donmar Warehouse announces today that Adam Kenwright will succeed The Lord Browne of Madingley as Chair of its Board. Adam Kenwright will take over from Lord Browne from Friday 4 December 2020.

2020 has also seen the Donmar appoint six new Trustees who will work alongside Adam: Sylvie Bressler, Tiina Lee, Gerard Lemos CMG, Antonia Romeo, Tessa Ross CBE and June Sarpong OBE.

Adam Kenwright and The Donmar Warehouse Board will work closely with Michael Longhurst and Henny Finch, the company's Artistic Director and Executive Director.

Adam Kenwright said:

"I am hugely excited to have the opportunity to chair the Donmar's Board. I have been a long admirer and fan of the Donmar and have great respect for Michael Longhurst and Henny Finch, who have brought a new energy to its work onstage and with local communities. I can't wait to start working with the Donmar's wonderful Board and use all of our collective experience and efforts to navigate our way through these challenging times. The Donmar has already shown huge resilience in creating new work and continuing to connect with audiences. The executive team has some incredibly ambitious, creative and thrilling plans to continue to strengthen the Donmar's international reputation and work with local communities, I can't wait to get working with the Board to support them."

Michael Longhurst and Henny Finch said:

"We're delighted to be working with Adam, Sylvie, Tiina, Gerard, Antonia, Tessa and June as we steer the Donmar through post-Covid recovery in 2021 and towards what we know will be sunnier times ahead. We know they will be a valuable addition to the Board and between them they bring a wealth of experience and wisdom to us. We are grateful to John for his tireless work on behalf of the Donmar during his time with us, for his generosity and for his support, and we wish him very well in all of his future ventures. We would also like to extend our thanks to Diane Henry Lepart, David Kosse, Simon Meadon and Ed Richards who retired from the Board earlier this year."

Lord Browne said:

"It has been a great privilege to chair the Donmar's Board for the past six years, during a period of extraordinary change. The Donmar continues to punch above its weight thanks to the skill and ambition of its leadership, the commitment of its artists, and the generous backing provided by its friends and supporters. 2020 has been the most difficult of years for the performing arts, but I have always believed that the best is yet to come. I look forward to being back in the audience at the Donmar as it emerges from this period with renewed energy, vision and purpose."

Adam Kenwright has 30 years professional experience in the theatre, arts and entertainment industries having spent the past four and a half years as Executive Vice President of Ambassador Theatre Group. Adam set up theatre marketing agency AKA in 1993 with a vision to produce and promote theatre productions to a wider audience. He brings to the Donmar Board a wealth of international experience working in business development, marketing, ticketing and producing roles for a wide range of companies.

Sylvie Bressler is a literary critic, a lecturer, and a producer of radio programs in the USA, Germany, and France, Sylvie has dedicated her professional life to connecting different cultures. She is a member of the Editorial Board of Esprit, a French review, and a trustee of the Friends of the French Institute and of The Bressler Foundation. Sylvie holds a PhD in Comparative Literature from the Sorbonne on The Theatre of the Absurd and is a graduate from Sciences Po Paris.

Tiina Lee is Chief Executive Officer, UK & Ireland at Deutsche Bank. She is responsible for Deutsche's activities in the region and she is the Chair of the UKI Executive Committee and DBAG London Branch Board. Tiina began her 30-year career in investment banking at Hill Samuel Bank and Lehman Brothers. She serves on the Board of Trustees of the Charities Aid Foundation and the Advisory Board of TheCityUK.

Gerard Lemos CMG is a distinguished social scientist and author. He chairs the Payments Board at UK Finance, the UK's financial services trade association and is Chair of the Board for various organisations including HM Prisons and Probation Service and the Hofesh Shechter Company. Gerard is formerly chair of Akram Khan Company and Deputy Chair of the British Council.

Antonia Romeo has been Permanent Secretary of the Department for International Trade since March 2017. Prior to this, Antonia held a number of senior roles in Her Majesty's Government including within the Cabinet Office, Ministry of Justice, and the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. Antonia holds an MA (PPE) from Oxford University, an MSc (Economics) from the London School of Economics, and an Advanced Management Programme diploma from Columbia Business School.

Tessa Ross CBE is joint CEO of House Productions, the film and television production company. She was previously Controller of Film and Drama at Channel 4.

June Sarpong OBE has enjoyed a 20a??year career, in which she has become one of the most recognisable faces of British television. June is currently the Director of Creative Diversity at the BBC, having been appointed in the role in 2019, working to increase representation throughout the company and ensure that the BBC's content reflects the public they serve.

