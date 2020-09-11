Digital Revival of ROSE, Starring Maureen Lipman Extends Run

ROSE will be streaming worldwide until 26th September 2020.

Due to popular demand, the highly-acclaimed digital revival of Martin Sherman's Oliviernominated Rose, will be extending its run for two weeks. Initially billed as a three-day event, the production has seen huge acclaim since its launch, lauding praise for Maureen Lipman's performance.

Tickets for the extension of the digital production can be purchased from http://bit.ly/rosetickets.

In collaboration with the Hope Mill Theatre, the production was filmed on-stage to an empty auditorium, and is available to download and stream until 26th September 2020. Directed by Scott Le Crass (Country Music, Omnibus Theatre; Elmer, UK and International tour), in close collaboration with Sherman, Rose is a moving reminder of some of the harrowing events that shaped the century. It remains sadly relevant today as racial tensions escalate, and allegations of antisemitism are rife.

This sharply drawn portrait of a feisty Jewish woman blends the personal with the political as it traces Rose's story from the devastation of Nazi-ruled Europe to conquering the American dream. Rose reflects on what it means to be a survivor. Her remarkable life began in a tiny Russian village, took her to Warsaw's ghettos and a ship called The Exodus, and finally to the boardwalks of Atlantic City, the Arizona canyons, and salsa-flavoured nights in Miami beach.

Taking on the role made famous by Olympia Dukakis, Lipman is Rose, a woman shaped by her history. She offers an intimate and, at times, humorous account of the 20th century, and the ultimate triumph of humanity. This thought-provoking production acts as a caution, highlighting the importance of unity in the face of adversity, and the need to recognise and empathise with the suffering of others.

Thomas Hopkins of Ginger Quiff Media comments, We're thrilled to see the overwhelmingly positive response to Rose, proving that there is still a hunger for theatre in this 'new normal', and we are excited to give people further opportunity to see Maureen Lipman perform a masterclass in acting!

The production is streaming in support of three wonderful charities: Age UK, The Fed, and UK Jewish Film.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You