Denville Hall Marks 100th Anniversary with New Presidents and £26M Appeal

Celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, Denville Hall, a residential care home for all in the performing arts industry, has announced the launch of a £26 million Centenary Appeal as a capital development project to fund two new buildings, and provide enhancements to the current buildings and grounds with Dame Helen Mirren, Sir Ian McKellen, and Daniel Radcliffe as Presidents of the Centenary Appeal.

Denville Hall opened on 19 July 1926 as a “haven of rest” for retired actors and actresses but is now open to anyone in the entertainment professions. It provides the full range of care, including specialised dementia care, and offers dignity and respect in a vibrant and enriching community which celebrates those who have dedicated their careers to a lifetime in the performing arts, both on and off screen or stage. They champion creativity at every stage of life, where residents remain inspired, valued, and connected.

As part of the centenary, a £26 million appeal launches for two new buildings of assisted living accommodation to be built in the grounds. This will provide accommodation for those not at the end of their life, or careers, but somewhere where they can live independently amongst others with whom they can socialise, and also know that there is help on hand should they need it. The plan will transform the current site's landscape and access, introduce new state of the art facilities for all residents, comprising of a new café, restaurant, cinema, rehabilitation/yoga studio and gym. The extensive gardens will be relandscaped to provide wheelchair access throughout.

The aim is to raise £13 million for these buildings, with a further £13 million being raised to create a new endowment fund, Alfred's Fund, named after our founder, Alfred Denville, that will help sustain Denville Hall's running costs for the next 100 years.

Dame Helen Mirren said, “Even a very successful actor, director, writer, producer, composer or musician can reach the latter part of their life with no support in place. It is the nature of being an artist that so many decisions through life and work are made for reasons of culture, inspiration, education and communication, not for financial security. It is called dedication to art. It is a calling.

Unemployment is a constant in the 'Gig economy' of being a performing or creative artist, so it can be very hard to accumulate any nest egg. To be an artist by its very nature can mean sacrificing that financial future. Here is where Denville Hall steps in, to create security and care for those who have spent their lives giving us entertainment and inspiration, and creating the culture that we as the British are so rightfully proud of.

I am very proud to be, along with two genuinely extraordinary artists, Ian McKellen and Daniel Radcliffe, a President for the Centenary Appeal for Denville Hall. This appeal will mean Denville Hall can expand their services, and continue their important work for the next generations.”



Sir Ian McKellen said, “Making a play or producing a show, even when it's built around a mighty star, is a communal activity. From first rehearsal to closing night, the performers, creative teams, management bosses and lowly stage-sweepers all depend on each other in a way that other enterprises cannot match.

So, every job I have done over 60 more years as a professional actor has felt like working and playing with a family of friends, old and new. It's that kinship which supports us when disaster strikes, when bad reviews close our show or Covid, for example, prevents us from working.

This spirit inspired the establishment of the unique Denville Hall, where workers from the entertainment industry can find the care and shelter they so often need, when life and funds are running out.

With Dame Helen and Daniel I shall encourage colleagues who can afford it, to be generous in their support. But all contributions are welcome. If you have a suggestion how you and others could help, please be in touch.”



Daniel Radcliffe said, “I'm deeply honoured to have been invited to become a President for Denville Hall's Centenary Appeal, an incredible residential home and organisation just outside of London which was first opened 100 years ago as a ‘haven for actors' who had nowhere else to go. Nowadays Denville Hall caters for actors, agents, performers, or any professional in the entertainment industry who needs support in their elder years whether it be full time care or a short break. Their door is always open and they don't turn anyone away. And that is where you come in. In celebration of their centenary Denville Hall is aiming to raise £26 million to fund new residential developments and also to support ‘Alfred's Fund', providing financial support to those in greatest of need. So please join us as we give back to those who have dedicated their lives to entertaining us, giving them safety, support and most importantly dignity.”

Chair of Trustees, Joanne Benjamin, said, “I am very honoured to be Chair of Trustees at Denville Hall, which has been, for the past 100 years, a sanctuary in later life for performing arts professionals, both on and off the stage, in front of and behind the camera. As we celebrate our 100th year, we are asking everyone to help ensure this vital care continues for the next century, and beyond.”

Nica Burns, CBE said, “Denville Hall is an amazing facility for all those seeking a care home with fellow theatre folk. This is a really important initiative led by the Chair of Trustees, Joanne Benjamin, to expand their exceptional care for theatre workers in their senior years. Every donation counts, however small. For those with deep pockets and generous hearts we have a number of naming rights including for the buildings themselves. We also need volunteers to help us raise money and assist in events. Theatre is about company and teams and we need you to give and to help.”

If you want to donate or volunteer time and help, please contact rsvp@denvillehall.org.uk.

The fundraising has begun within the industry with Nica Burns CBE and Dame Rosemary Squire leading the campaign with major philanthropic partners. The Public Appeal launches in Spring 2026 alongside a year of celebratory and fundraising events, spanning the breath of the performing arts industry. Further details of the centenary events to be announced in due course.