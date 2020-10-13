Degenerate Fox Presents THE DIRTY 30 II: ELECTRIC PAY-PER-VIEW

Tune in 23rd & 24th October 2020.

The Dirty 30 II: Electric Pay-Per-View is a valiant attempt to perform 30 plays in one hour using some digital magic. The 30 plays are an excellent mash-up of audience favourites from the archive and 15 WORLD PREMIERES. However, just like the stage show, the order in which these plays are performed is entirely up to the audience. No two shows are the same. If you've seen the show once, you've seen the show once.

And the best bit? They are doing this not once...but TWICE! That's right. Two chances to choose the order, two chances to see brand new theatre, two chances to marvel at how they do all this online!

The Dirty 30 II: Electric Pay-Per-View is suitable for audiences aged 16+. May contain adult themes, swearing and nudity. All profits go to members of the company.

Tickets Available here: https://www.designmynight.com/london/whats-on/theatre/the-dirty-30-ii-electric-pay-per-view

a-? 30 plays performed against the clock in 60 minutes

a-? Order of plays chosen by the audience - the show is different every time

a-? Desiree Burch (QI, Live at The Apollo, HIGNFY, Netflix's Flinch) features in one of the plays

a-? You can watch for as little as the price of a London pint

a-? Audience members interact live on the chat function

The Cast

Laura Killeen

Laura Killeen is a theatre-maker from London and trained at The Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre in NYC before graduating with an MA in Text & Performance from RADA & Birkbeck, UoL. She has performed in award-winning theatre, film, art, radio and performance art, and has directed theatre at the RADA Festival, Bloomsbury Festival and at the White Bear Theatre. Her writing has been performed in London, NYC, Tel Aviv and Lima. She is the Managing Director of Degenerate Fox Theatre.

Gabrielle MacPherson

Gabrielle has performed on screen and stage between her hometown in the north of England and London. A proud founding member of Degenerate Fox Theatre, Gabrielle's work has been featured on the BBC. Championing inclusive education work, Gabrielle specialises in working with young people through the arts including work at Shakespeare's Globe and Haringey Shed.

Sergio Maggiolo

Sergio is a Peruvian actor, director and translator based in London. He trained as an actor at the Atlantic Acting School in New York, and has worked for theatre companies like Plan 9 in Lima, Pipeline in New York and Front of House in London. He's currently a member of Out of the Wings Collective and the Spanish Theatre Company, as well as Degenerate Fox Theatre. His latest work on stage includes Blood Wedding, The Bum-Guff King and The Dark Stone.

Liberty Martin

Liberty trained as a theatremaker at Guildford School of Acting, and as a dramatic writer at Central Saint Martins. Liberty's TV and theatre projects have recently included episodes of the continuing drama Red Rock, a comedy two-hander about alcohol and friendship, and a medical historical feminist movement play including magic tricks. Liberty has been a proud member of Degenerate Fox since February 2020.

Graham Self

Graham is an improviser and jack-of-all-theatre-trades trained at the Adelaide College of the Arts in Australia. He co-founded awarding winning comedy troupe The Golden Phung, performing with them at the Adelaide Fringe, Melbourne International Comedy Festival and in a four-part web-series. Graham has directed three operas and performed in a bard-load of Shakespeare including playing Richard II, Cassius in Julius Caesar and Hamlet's Horatio twice.

Henry Thompson

Henry is an actor, writer and theatre-maker from Bristol - now based in London. Since graduating from East 15, he has been involved in various stage productions such as 'Tom's Midnight Garden' with Dreamshed Theatre and 'Antony and Cleopatra' at the Stockwell Playhouse. He recently did a short film; 'Leave Her Be' which is due for release in the next month, and another; 'Passage' which aired online in April. As well as being a proud member of Degenerate Fox, Henry is part of a comedy duo, HA! Presents: and is currently engaged in evolving it into a TV production.

