Deborah Frances White Hosts The Power Of Humanity - An Australian Bushfires Fundraiser In Benefit Of The Australian Red Cross

An evening of music and comedy in aid of the victims of the Australian bushfires, hosted by Deborah Frances-White of The Guilty Feminist podcast. Two hours of entertainment, featuring the best of London's stand-up scene and the glittering West End.

With performances from:

Juliette Burton: award-winning comedian, writer, presenter and winner of Voice Magazine Pick of the Fringe Award at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and the Spirit of the Fringe Award at Bedfringe for her show Butterfly Effect

Yuriko Kotani: UK-based Japanese comedian and the BBC Radio New Comedy Award winner

Alexis Dubus: English alternative comedian and actor known for his French alter ego Marcel Lucont

Dusty Limits: Australian-born legendary cabaret artiste

Sikisa: BBC New Comedy Award finalist, diva, ambitious, funny woman, dancer/choreographer

Dr Naomi Paxton: Dr Naomi Paxton is an award-winning performer, writer, broadcaster, and researcher and creator of cabaret act Ada Campe

Dan Koek: Australian born West End star and the youngest man ever to play the title role of Jean Valjean in Les Miserables

DRAGPROV: RuPaul's glamour meets 'Whose Line Is It Anyway' style improvised comedy

Scummy Mummies: comedy duo that host the award-winning fortnightly podcast 'Scummy Mummies' and perform stand-up comedy shows to sell-out audiences around the UK. "Likeably straight-talking" - The Telegraph.

More acts will be announced over the coming weeks.

The Clapham Grand have donated the venue free of charge and ticketing company DICE have waived all booking fees.

Please note the appearance of any one particular performer is not guaranteed.

Quote from Ally Wolf, Venue Manager of The Clapham Grand: The Clapham Grand has provided a home for the Australian Community in London for decades, from hosting the legendary CHURCH events, to all-night AFL final screenings, movie nights and the annual Australia Day party and we are honoured to be able to host The Power Of Humanity Fundraiser. Our thoughts, prayers and love are with everyone affected, many of whom have become colleagues and friends of ours.

Ticket booking: www.claphamgrand.com





