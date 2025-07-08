Deafinitely Theatre Will Host Intensive Acting Workshop Led By Artistic Director Paula Garfield

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following strong demand for their inaugural course last year, Deafinitely Theatre will host the second iteration of their 'Developing Your Acting Skills in British Sign Language (BSL)' short course. The course runs from Monday 8 September to Friday 12 September 2025 at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama.

This groundbreaking initiative represents England's only deaf-led professional acting training programme delivered entirely in British Sign Language.

Led by Paula Garfield MBE, Artistic Director and Founder of Deafinitely Theatre, the workshop offers a unique opportunity for BSL-using actors to develop their craft.

Hosted at The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama in London, over the course of the week, participants will work with Garfield and other deaf specialists, exploring BSL translation, movement, visual vernacular and core acting skills, before creating and sharing a short play developed entirely within the week in an intimate rehearsal room with invited industry guests.

Paula Garfield today said, “We were blown away by the response to our first short course, with over 45 applications for just 20 places – it's clear there's huge demand from Deaf and BSL-using actors for opportunities like this. It's so important for us to nurture and grow the next generation of Deaf talent on stage, and I'm thrilled to be delivering this second course in collaboration with The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. I can't wait to meet new faces and see the creativity that emerges across the week!"

The workshop is open to BSL-using actors of all experience levels, from emerging talent to established performers looking to hone their skills. Applicants are invited to submit a BSL video (up to 2 minutes long) including their name, location, and what they hope to achieve from the course.

Applications are now open, with travel bursaries available. The deadline for applications is Monday 4 August, with successful candidates notified by Tuesday 12 August.

For more information and application details, please visit: www.deafinitelytheatre.co.uk/deafinitely-theatre-x-royal-central-school-acting-course