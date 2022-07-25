De Stilte Will Present Family Show DO-RE-MI-KA-DO at This Year's Dance Umbrella

Dance Umbrella, London's annual international contemporary dance festival returns this October, featuring fun for all the family with the UK premiere of de Stilte's Do-re-mi-ka-do, touring across the city from 15 - 23 October. Do-Re-Mi-Ka-Do creates a world where everyone can join the party, as sound, colour and movement combine to take family audiences into a limitless world of imagination, where play is encouraged and creativity knows no boundaries.

Through humour and fun, de Stilte explores the connection between movement and sound - a body ticking, a mouth gasping, a belly bulging, a foot stepping - while dancers and musicians create their own unique dialogue. As sound becomes colour and dance turns into music, watch the world grow into wondrous adventure.

Based in the Netherlands, de Stilte creates inspiring productions for children that explore the abstract world of the senses. Performing hundreds of shows for young audiences every year, de Stilte has toured internationally and is the most frequently travelled dance company from the Netherlands.

The show will be touring London throughout October visiting Studio 3 Arts (15 October), Watermans Arts Centre (16 October), The Albany (20 October), Stanley Arts (21 October), The Place (22 October), arts depot (23 October).

The full Dance Umbrella 2022 programme can be found online at danceumbrella.co.uk