David McVicar's Production of FAUST Returns to the Stage in May

David McVicar's production of Charles-François Gounod's Faust returns to The Royal Opera this summer for a limited run of seven performances. This will be the production's sixth revival, celebrating 20 years of one of The Royal Opera's most wonderfully elaborate and theatrical spectacles.

Set in the grandiosity of 1870s Paris, McVicar's production draws parallels between the character of Faust and Gounod himself, focusing on the composer's personal conflict between his religious piety and his worldly and romantic successes. Sets and costumes by Charles Edwards and Brigitte Reiffenstuel bring the art and architecture of the period to life. Grand sets including a colourful Cabaret d'Enfer, a run-down tenement block, and re-creations of a box at the Paris Opera and the organ loft of the cathedral of Notre-Dame bring the stage of the Royal Opera House to life.

Conductor Maurizio Benini leads the Orchestra of the Royal Opera House and an outstanding international cast. Stefan Pop performs the title role, his first performances in the role with The Royal Opera. Erwin Schrott returns to the role of Méphistophélès, sharing the role with Ildebrando D'Arcangelo in later performances. Carolina López Moreno makes her House debut in the role of Marguerite, following her lauded performance with the London Symphony Orchestra in La rondine in December under the baton of Antonio Pappano. Boris Pinkhasovich performs the role of Valentin. Hongni Wu returns to the role of Siébel, shared with Jette Parker Artist Jingwen Cai in the final performances. Rosie Aldridge performs as Marthe Schwertlein, and Jette Parker Artist Ossian Huskinson sings the role of Wagner.

