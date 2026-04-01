BIGFOOT RIPPED MY DOG IN HALF I SAW IT Will Come to Edinburgh Fringe

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Dissecting how local paranoia is manufactured and the intoxicating pull of conspiracy culture, triple Fringe First Award winners Xhloe and Natasha's new show delves into the dark side of American mythos and the theatre of mass distraction. In a flood-ravaged, 1990s Appalachian town, a pair of teenagers fake Bigfoot sightings to pass the time. But when a neighbour's dog is found torn to pieces, the joke curdles into a dangerous paranoia and the community zeroes in on conspiracy theories – in the meantime, the water keeps rising. As the community fractures under the weight of superstition and a looming water crisis, the teenagers must confront what might actually be terrorizing their community. Blending precise choreography, clowning, and a nine-foot puppet created and operated by the duo, Xhloe and Natasha's Bigfoot Ripped My Dog In Half I Saw It explores how easily we fall victim to misdirection. The Brechtian two-hander is an international production with Soho Theatre and SoHo Playhouse and premieres at Summerhall Arts as part of Soho Theatre's Edinburgh Fringe 2026 season.

Co-writers and performers Xhloe and Natasha said, “We are so excited to be returning to Edinburgh with a new piece. This show has been shaped by our past experiences at Fringe, the landscape of the US over the course of last year, and shifts in attitudes toward live performance, nihilism, and misinformation. This piece feels like a true culmination of how we've grown and changed as artists since our debut at the Fringe only four years ago, and we couldn't be more thrilled to be working with Soho Theatre and Soho Playhouse to make it happen.”

Xhloe and Natasha are a New York City based, multi-disciplinary writing/performing duo that have been in collaboration for over a decade, creating absurdist physical theatre inspired by clown. They are known for creating work that is highly physical, fast paced, historically influenced, and inspired by archetypes of Americana. Xhloe and Natasha are three-time consecutive recipients of the prestigious Edinburgh Fringe Festival Fringe First Award for Outstanding New Writing for And Then The Rodeo Burned Down (2022), What If They Ate The Baby? (2023), and A Letter To Lyndon B Johnson or God: Whoever Reads This First which was the recipient of the Soho Playhouse Encore Series Prize as well as the Broadway Baby Bobby Award for Excellence. Recently, they were named part of the “Theatrely 31” as young theatre makers poised for a meteoric rise and were awarded an “Offie” Off-West End Award for Best Performance. They have been called “the most promising young theatre-makers to emerge from Edinburgh Fringe in recent years” by Everything Theatre and “The Fringe's most dynamic theatrical duo” by The Telegraph. Xhloe and Natasha are represented by the Gersh Agency.

Soho Theatre is London's most vibrant producer for new theatre, comedy and cabaret. Their central London venue in Soho is celebrating 25 years as one of the UK's busiest with a buzzing bar, lively audiences and an entertaining year-round festival programme with a queer, punk, counter-culture flavour. Their second London venue Soho Theatre Walthamstow opened in May 2025, bringing their vibrant programme to its biggest stage yet. Work extends beyond these venues with a full touring programme and connections with New York, Melbourne and Mumbai. Edinburgh Festival Fringe is a huge part of Soho Theatre's year, presenting many shows and scouting hundreds. Their filmed comedy specials can be seen on international airlines and online. Soho Theatre is a charitably owned social enterprise; with annual audiences projected to increase to over 400,000 this year, turnover to exceed £11m and strong international links, it makes a positive contribution to growth in creative industries and UK soft power.

SoHo Playhouse has been one of Off Broadway's primary venues for new plays for the past 80 years. Formerly “Vandam Playhouse” the theatre has been home to countless dreams and movements. Many actors, directors, choreographers, designers, theatre managers, technicians, and producers all received their start at SoHo Playhouse. Writers like Sam Shepard, Edward Albee, Tracy Letts, Charles Buch, Leroi Jones and Lanford Wilson have all made this venue their home. Award-winning shows have included The Boys in the Band, Killer Joe, The Divine Sister, Mindgame, Krapp, 39, Piaf, Room Service, Jamaica Farewell, Belly of a Drunken Piano, Bukowski From Beyond, The Emperor Jones, Triassic Parq, Rap Guide To Climate Chaos, The Other Josh Cohen, Bill W and Dr Bob, Bright Colors And Bold Patterns, Josephine: A Burlesque Cabaret Dream Play and recently Hannah Gadsby's Nanette, Daniel Sloss' X, and Phoebe Waller Bridge in Fleabag. The Playhouse has also proudly served as home to the International Fringe Encore Series since 2005. Darren Lee Cole has served as Artistic Director since 2004.