THE CHOIR OF MAN, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, and More Set For Milton Keynes Theatre Summer Season

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Milton Keynes Theatre has announced its vibrant Summer Season for 2026, featuring a line-up of West End hits, concerts, drama, comedy, family favourites, dance, and opera. The season promises unforgettable experiences for every audience.

The season will kick off with Mean Girls, the musical which brings the iconic film characters to the stage from 14-18 April for one week only, followed by the gripping new psychological stage thriller, Single White Female (21-25 April). The month ends with something special for classic British comedy fans – the much-loved TV comedy Fawlty Towers will be brought to life on stage from 28 April – 2 May.

May opens with a vibrant lineup of one night events and returning favourites, including The Illegal Eagles (3 May), Alfie Boe (4 May), Josh Widdicombe (6 May) and Russell Howard (7 May). Families can enjoy Sing-a-Long-a The Greatest Showman and Sing-a-Long-a Encanto on 9 May, followed by a must-see concert for all Swiftie fans, Taylormania (17 May).

The month continues with musical tributes such as Luther Live & Velvet Voices (12 May) and The Simon & Garfunkel Story (13 May), while opera fans can experience the Welsh National Opera's The Flying Dutchman (15 May) and Blaze of Glory! (16 May).

The theatrical treats continue with the award-winning stage adaptation of Harper Lee's To Kill A Mockingbird, opening 19–23 May, followed by the foot-stomping new musical, The Choir of Man, direct from the West End (26–30 May).

Rounding off the month is Queen of the Night – A Tribute to Whitney Houston (31 May).

June brings a packed programme of dance, comedy and musical theatre, including the internationally celebrated all-male comedy ballet company Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo (2–3 June), Midge Ure (4 June), and Strictly Come Dancing favourites Amy Dowden & Carlos Gu (5 June).

One of the summer's biggest highlights follows with the award-winning, record-breaking smash hit musical, Operation Mincemeat, running 8–13 June. This hilarious show tells the unbelievably true story of the twisted secret mission that won us World War II. Get your tickets quick!

The Milton Keynes Theatre stage then welcomes The Karate Kid – The Musical (16–20 June) and the iconic Lord of the Dance for its 30th Anniversary Tour (22–28 June). Families will also delight in the return of The Tiger Who Came to Tea on 29 June.

Closing the month, audiences can enjoy the political satire I'm Sorry, Prime Minister, opening 30 June, starring Simon Rouse (ITV's The Bill) and Clive Francis (BBC's Poldark, Netflix's The Crown).

July kicks off with Matthew Bourne's acclaimed and award-winning dance production The Car Man, running 7–11 July, followed by the gripping stage adaptation of The Spy Who Came In From The Cold (14–18 July), starring Ralf Little (The Royale Family, Death in Paradise).

Music fans are treated to A Vision of Elvis (19 July) and Jools Holland and His Rhythm & Blues Orchestra (27 July), while families and musical lovers can look forward to the beloved classic Annie from 21–26 July.

August opens with the feel-good favourite The Magic of Motown on 1 August, bringing timeless hits and high energy choreography back to the Milton Keynes Theatre stage.

The summer season ends with a bang as the iconic Dirty Dancing arrives for a special run 27–29 August, giving audiences the chance to relive the romance, music and emotion of the beloved film live on stage. Be the first to see the new tour as it opens in Milton Keynes!