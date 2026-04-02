CBEEBIES HOUSE PARTY LIVE! Will Embark on UK Tour

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CBeebies are hitting the road again, bringing the ultimate family party experience to venues around the country! Get ready for laughter, music and non-stop fun as the stars of CBeebies return to the stage in their spectacular UK tour, CBeebies House Party Live! It's bigger, brighter and more exciting than ever… and everyone's invited!

The 5-star fun-packed show features a rotating lineup of CBeebies superstars, including, Andy Day, Mister Maker (Phil Gallagher), George Webster, Evie Pickerill, Nigel Clarke, Rebecca Keatley, Rhys Stephenson, Joanna Adeyinka-Burford, Dodge (Warrick Brownlow-Pike) and Duggee as they throw an epic party with sensational songs, stupendous surprises and mega moments for all the family!

CBeebies legend and star of Andy's Dino Island, Andy Day, can't wait for his latest adventure and says: “It's gonna be ROARSOME! Imagine the CBeebies House has been transported to stage, but with loads more party music, songs to rock out to and exciting games to play! Your cheeks will ache from smiling so much! So bring your best dancing feet along to the coolest party EVER!!"

Created especially for young children, the show is written and directed by CBeebies megastar Justin Fletcher, bringing families together for joyful, shared experiences that spark imagination and create magical memories.

The must-see family show is produced by the team behind CBeebies House and CBeebies Bedtime Stories and celebrates inclusivity and togetherness, with every performance featuring a BSL interpreter to ensure everyone can join the fun.

Lesley Bailey, Head of Franchise Brands BBC Content said: “CBeebies House Party Live! is all about bringing families together through shared moments of joy and laughter, creating special memories. We can't wait to take this fun filled, inclusive celebration to theatres across the UK so even more families can join the party.”

The first wave of the tour has been announced and will visit Bury St Edmunds, Derby, Hull, Newport, Northampton, Salford and York with many more dates to follow.

Tour Dates

The Riverfront, Newport

www.newportlive.co.uk

30 May 2026

Northampton Royal & Derngate

www.atgtickets.com/richmond

06 June 2026

Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds

www.theatreroyal.org

03 & 04 July 2026

Vaillant Live Derby

www.vaillantlive.co.uk

ON SALE SOON

15 August 2026

York Barbican

www.yorkbarbican.co.uk

ON SALE SOON

26 August 2026

Lowry, Salford

www.thelowry.com

ON SALE SOON

29 & 30 August 2026

Hull, Connexin Live

www.connexinlivehull.com

ON SALE SOON

05 September 2026