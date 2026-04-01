David Byrne, Stephen Daldry & More Join Genesis Foundation Showcase at Royal Court Theatre

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​To mark its 25th anniversary, the Genesis Foundation will host a limited-ticket showcase and drinks reception at The Royal Court Theatre on Sunday 19th April. The Genesis Foundation, established by John Studzinski, has supported thousands of artists and creative professionals at pivotal stages of their careers since 2001. The event will bring together work from artists and organisations it has supported over the past quarter century.

The programme will feature an exclusive performance from The National Theatre's The Witches, a Genesis Foundation commission, performed by Katherine Kingsley, alongside a presentation of Voice of Angels by Millicent B James, also commissioned by the Foundation and performed by Harry Christophers and The Sixteen. The evening will also include a re-staged extract from 1536 by Genesis Almeida Playwright Ava Pickett (Olivier Award-nominated and winner of the Evening Standard Theatre Award's most promising playwright award), presented by the Almeida Theatre Young Company.

The showcase will be complemented by a distinguished lineup of guest speakers, including David Byrne, Stephen Daldry and Rupert Goold, with further speakers to be announced.

The Genesis Foundation previously partnered with The Royal Court Theatre for 20 years, and the Theatre previously hosted the Genesis Foundation's 10th anniversary.

Over the past 25 years, the Foundation has committed more than £25 million to arts and cultural initiatives, including training programmes, scholarships, grants, and exhibition sponsorships - enabling artists to sustain their practice and realise their creative ambitions.

The Genesis Foundation works through focused, long-term partnerships with leading organisations such as The National Theatre, Almeida Theatre, Royal Court Theatre, Royal Academy of Arts, Genesis Theatre Design Programme, Jewish Literary Foundation and The Sixteen. Previous partners include the Young Vic Theatre, the London Academy of Dramatic Art, and more. Through these collaborations, it supports artists at key moments in their careers, equipping them for life to work in the industry- from first professional opportunities to mid-career development. Alumni include Rufus Norris, the first Genesis Director at the Young Vic, and Samuel Barnett, a multi–Tony Award nominee for his roles in The History Boys and Twelfth Night. Other artists whom the Foundation has supported through its partnerships include BAFTA-nominee Abubakar Salim, Bruntwood Prize for Playwriting nominee Joanna Nicks, Persuasion (Netflix) director Carrie Cracknell, Artistic Director of the Bristol Old Vic NANCY MEDINA and many more.

Alongside its partnerships, the Genesis Foundation is one of the UK's leading commissioners of sacred choral music, including numerous commissions from Sir James MacMillan and Will Todd. Two of MacMillan's Genesis commissions, Stabat Mater (2018) and Angels Unawares (2026), received performances in the Sistine Chapel.

In addition to this showcase, the Genesis Foundation has a series of events planned throughout its 25th anniversary year. So far announced:

· The world premiere of Sir James MacMillan's Genesis commission, Angels Unawares took place on 22nd March at the Sistine Chapel in Rome, with its UK premiere set for 2nd June at Cadogan Hall, London.

· The debut of Georgie Dettmer's ‘Are You Watching?' at The Royal Court Theatre, which was developed through Genesis Next Generation Labs.

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