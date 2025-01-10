David Hayman Will Lead New UK Tour of Arthur Miller's DEATH OF A SALESMAN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman will embark on tour in a fresh new production led by acclaimed actor David Hayman (Sid and Nancy, Dad's Army).

Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman takes you on a thrilling journey through the final 24 hours of Willy Loman's life, filled with his memories, dreams, and struggles and pitting a father's expectations against his son's realities. Clinging to the belief that charm and ambition are the keys to success, Willy's world unravels as he faces the truth about his life and legacy. This powerful and moving story explores the sacrifices people make in pursuit of the ‘American Dream'. Heart-breaking and thought-provoking, it's a timeless tale of ambition, family, and the price of chasing success.

David Hayman is a renowned actor and director, best known for his acclaimed performances in Sid and Nancy, The Boy in the Striped Pajamas, Trial & Retribution and Dad's Army.

Hayman said: “I'm absolutely delighted to be bringing Death of a Salesman to theatres across the UK. This play is a true masterpiece—raw, timeless, and deeply moving. Willy Loman's story is one that resonates with so many people, and it's a real treat to step into such an iconic role. I'm thrilled to share this incredible production with audiences and bring Arthur Miller's powerful vision to life on stage."

This Pulitzer Prize and multi award-winning classic play is directed by Andy Arnold, one of the most important figures to have emerged in Scottish theatre in the last 40 years. Formally Artistic Director of the Tron Theatre, Arnold's work is acclaimed for its boldness and creativity. Known for his unique ability to breathe new life into classic texts and champion innovative new works, Arnold's direction promises a fresh and compelling take on Arthur Miller's timeless masterpiece.

Arnold said: “Death of a Salesman is one of the greatest plays ever written, and it's a privilege to bring it to life with such a brilliant cast lead by David Hayman. Arthur Miller's exploration of family relationships and shattered dreams is as powerful and relevant today as it was when first performed.”

Death of a Salesman is written by Arthur Miller - one of the greatest playwrights of the 20th century. His body of work is unmatched with some of the most iconic plays including The Crucible, A View from the Bridge, and All My Sons. Death of a Salesman is widely regarded as his masterpiece and won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, cementing Miller's reputation as a master storyteller who captured the struggles, dreams, and complexities of everyday life.

Death of a Salesman UK Tour Dates

Wed 5th March – Sun 9th March 2025 Pavilion Theatre, Glasgow

Tue 11th March – Sat 15th March 2025 Birmingham Rep

Wed 19th March – Sat 22nd March 2025 Festival Theatre, Edinburgh

Thu 27th March – Sat 29th March 2025 Lyceum Theatre, Crewe

Tue 1st April – Sat 5th April 2025 New Theatre, Cardiff

Tue 8th April – Sat 12th April 2025 Palace Theatre, Southend

Tue 15th April – Sat 19th April 2025 Gaiety Theatre, Dublin

Tue 22nd April – Sat 26th April 2025 Wycombe Swan Theatre, High Wycombe

Tue 29th April – Sat 3rd May 2025 Fareham LIVE

Comments