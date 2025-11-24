Dave Hanson Band Announced as Special Guest for Jared James Nichols’ December 2025 Nightrain Bradford Performance

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Dave Hanson Band will join Jared James Nichols as the special guest for Nichols’ December 3, 2025 performance at Nightrain in Bradford. The date is part of Nichols’ 2025 UK Tour. The announcement marks Hanson’s return to the stage alongside Nichols for a single-night engagement.

Speaking about the upcoming appearance, Hanson said, “I'm genuinely excited to be back onstage with my guitar in hand, especially teaming up Jared again. Sharing the stage with such a powerhouse player always sparks something special. Bradford – Get ready for a night of loud guitars and unforgettable blues rock!”

EVENT INFORMATION

Date: Wednesday, December 3, 2025

Venue: Nightrain, 7–19 Queensgate, Bradford BD1 1RB

Age Requirement: 14+ with an accompanying adult; proof of age required for attendees under 18