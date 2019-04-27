Darlington Operatic Society Presents JEKYLL & HYDE

An evocative tale of two men - one a doctor, passionate and romantic; the other, a terrifying madman - and two women - one, beautiful and trusting; the other, beautiful and trusting only herself - both women in love with the same man and both unaware of his dark secret. A devoted man of science, Dr. Henry Jekyll is driven to find a chemical breakthrough that can solve some of mankind's most challenging medical dilemmas. Rebuffed by the powers that be, he decides to make himself the subject of his own experimental treatments, accidentally unleashing his inner demons along with the man that the world would come to know as Mr. Hyde.

Based on the classic story by Robert Louis Stevenson and featuring a thrilling score from multi-Grammy and Tony-nominated Frank Wildhorn and double-Oscar and Grammy-winning Leslie Bricusse, Jekyll & Hyde: The Musical has mesmerized audiences the world over.

The original Broadway production of Jekyll & Hyde took to the stage at the Plymouth Theatre on March 21, 1997 where it played for over 1,500 performances. Jekyll & Hyde also enjoyed two successful UK tours, one in 2004 and most recently in 2011.

Joanne Hand (Top Hat, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, West Side Story) will once again be at the helm as Director / Choreographer and Steven Hood (Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Strictly Musicals 2) will have a live, 17 piece orchestra under the control of his baton.

Julian Cound from DarlingtonOS told us "following the huge success of Top Hat we are so looking forward to taking on the challenge of Jekyll & Hyde. The show is full of amazing music and will have audiences on the edge of their seats throughout. We will be using the set and costumes from a recent UK tour so it will look fabulous and with a 17 piece orchestra it will sound amazing too."

He continued "Jekyll & Hyde is a completely different style of show from our most recent productions, it is something new and is a powerful piece of musical theatre that will thrill, astound and delight."

Jekyll & Hyde runs at Darlington Hippodrome from Wednesday 23 October to Saturday 2 November. Thursday 31 October is a BSL interpreted performance and both Friday performances will be audio described.

Recommended age 12+

Tickets are on sale now - to book call the Ticket Hotline on 01325 244659 or book online at www.darlingtonos.org.uk





