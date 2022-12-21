Darlington Hippodrome's Hippo Lounge to Offer Free Warm Welcoming Space For All This Winter

Darlington Hippodrome's Hippo Lounge will offer free tea, coffee and biscuits between 10am and mid-day every Monday and Tuesday this winter to provide a free, safe, warm, and welcoming space for all.

This initiative has been funded through the Hippodrome's A Place For Everyone fund which aims to open up the theatre to audiences and practitioners regardless of social, physical or economic barriers.

To support A Place For Everyone you can donate when purchasing tickets through the box office or online. If you are part of a group who could benefit from the scheme please contact hippolearning@darlington.gov.uk

Darlington Hippodrome's Hippo Lounge is situated in the main foyer area of the theatre which is on Parkgate, just a short walk from Darlington town centre.