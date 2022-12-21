Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Darlington Hippodrome's Hippo Lounge to Offer Free Warm Welcoming Space For All This Winter

Darlington Hippodrome’s Hippo Lounge will offer free tea, coffee and biscuits between 10am and mid-day every Monday and Tuesday.

Dec. 21, 2022  
Darlington Hippodrome's Hippo Lounge will offer free tea, coffee and biscuits between 10am and mid-day every Monday and Tuesday this winter to provide a free, safe, warm, and welcoming space for all.

This initiative has been funded through the Hippodrome's A Place For Everyone fund which aims to open up the theatre to audiences and practitioners regardless of social, physical or economic barriers.

To support A Place For Everyone you can donate when purchasing tickets through the box office or online. If you are part of a group who could benefit from the scheme please contact hippolearning@darlington.gov.uk

Darlington Hippodrome's Hippo Lounge is situated in the main foyer area of the theatre which is on Parkgate, just a short walk from Darlington town centre.



