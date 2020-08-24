Darlington Hippodrome To Re-Open In September

The venue reopens its doors to visitors from Monday 7 September.

After nearly six months of closure due to the Covid-19 outbreak, Darlington Hippodrome will be re-opening its doors to visitors from Monday 7 September.

On Monday 7 September Darlington Hippodrome will re-open marking the start of a season of socially-distanced activities for people of all ages to enjoy.

Activities will include regular dance and fitness sessions, a book group session, drawing workshops, quizzes and theatre tours including some ghost tours for those who feel brave enough. Future activities will include classic film screenings in the theatre auditorium. The theatre's gallery spaces will be accessible to the public from 10am to 2pm Monday to Saturday and the venue's box office and Hippo Lounge will be open from 10am to 2pm Monday to Saturday and thirty minutes before each ticketed event.

Councillor Andy Keir said "It is great news for the town that Darlington Hippodrome will be opening its doors and welcoming visitors from September. The Hippodrome is the beating heart of the town's cultural programme and I am delighted that the venue will soon be buzzing with activity and creativity once more."

Visitors to the Hippodrome can be assured that all possible measures have been put in place to make a trip to the Hippodrome safe and enjoyable. Capacity at all events will be restricted so it is advised to book as soon as possible.

For full details of all the events taking place in September please visit www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk or call the box office on 01325 405405

