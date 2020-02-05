Darlington Hippodrome Presents COME WHAT MAY Tribute to MOULIN ROUGE!

Enjoy this all-singing, all-dancing extravaganza as you enter the secret world of one of the greatest movie-musicals of all time as Come What May: The Ultimate Tribute to Moulin Rouge comes to Darlington Hippodrome for one night only on Wednesday 4 March.

Bursting at the seams with timeless classics including Come What May, Your Song, Diamonds Are A Girls Best Friend, Roxanne and Lady Marmalade plus hit songs from The Greatest Showman and other iconic movie musicals.

Travel back in time as the children of the revolution take you on a thrilling non-stop journey into the sexy, disreputable and glamorous underworld of Paris.

Sweeney Entertainments, co-founded by Julie and Peter Sweeney, has been providing a wide repertoire of top-quality touring shows for theatre and corporate events for over fifteen years both in the UK and internationally and now boasts a repertoire of fourteen touring productions. Julie said "This is our most exciting new production for 2020. The songs of Moulin Rouge are unforgettable...a spectacular combination of classic songs brought to life under the glitz and glamour of the Moulin Rouge."

It's a 'Spectacular, Spectacular' evening of unforgettable dancing, dreams, adventure and above all - love.

Come What May: The Ultimate Tribute to Moulin Rouge is at Darlington Hippodrome Wednesday 4 March.

For more information or to book call 01325 405405 or visit www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk





