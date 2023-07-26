Darlington Hippodrome Dancers Perform at National Festival of Dance

Members of the Darlington Hippodrome Youth Dance classes performed at the opening ceremony of the 2023 U.Dance National Festival held in Newcastle last week.

The five young dancers who all attend the Darlington Hippodrome Youth Dance sessions took part in a performance called: Spotlight on the North East, and was a special opening ceremony showcase featuring incredible dance talent from across the North East region.

As well as participating in the opening ceremony the Darlington dancers also took part in a workshop with the National Youth Dance Company and took the opportunity to watch other youth dance performances representing excellence in youth dance from across the regions.

During the three-day festival the five young dancers also performed an original piece entitled ‘Stuck’ which explores what it’s like to be inside a teenager’s head, ruminating thoughts, frustrations and struggles of the mind.



The U.Dance National Festival is the UK’s largest youth dance festival of its kind and is attended by young dancers from across the UK. This year the Festival took place over three days across three venues in Newcastle – Northern Stage, Newcastle College and Dance City.

A new term of Youth Dance and Youth Theatre classes at Darlington Hippodrome has just been announced for the Autumn, so if you’d like your young person to get involved in opportunities like this then sign them up! Each new attendee will get the chance to attend a no obligation taster session at the start of term before joining. There is a wide range of sessions available for young people aged 7 to 19 open to all abilities. In July and August there are also taster sessions available as part of our summer holiday activities programme for young people who would like to try the classes.