Darlington Hippodrome Celebrates the Success of Their Youth Dancers

Three young dancers who have been attending Darlington Hippodrome Youth Dance sessions for over two years have been accepted on to Dance City's Centre for Advanced Training in Contemporary Dance course.

Following successful auditions, Grace Hanson, Lola Smith and Annabel Wilde will start as CAT students in the new term starting in September.

The Newcastle based Centre for Advanced Training is part of The Department for Education's Music and Dance Scheme offering a contemporary dance training programme for young people from the North East region aged between 10 and 18. CATs exist to help identify and assist children with exceptional potential, regardless of their personal circumstances, to benefit from world-class training as part of a broad and balanced education. This will enable students proceed towards self-sustaining careers in music and dance.

Grace, Lola and Annabel will train for a minimum of seven hours per week, attending classes on weeknights and weekends during school term times. They will have the opportunity to take part in intensive dance sessions during school holidays, working with renowned choreographers and guest artists. They will perform at Dance City's performance space as well as attending professional theatre performances throughout their time on the course.

Debbie Harbin who runs the Hippodrome Youth Dance session told us "It has been an absolute pleasure to teach and nurture the natural talent of these students. I have seen them progress and mature technically. They have shown drive, passion and creativity. This chance to be on the CAT provides a fantastic opportunity to access intense quality sessions and contribute to a potential career in dance. Alongside this they will have an experience and gain skills that will stay with them for life and be transferable to whatever they do in the future."

Darlington Hippodrome's Youth Dance and Youth Theatre sessions are suitable for ages 7+. For further information call the Box Office on 01325 405405 or visit www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk