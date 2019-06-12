Dante Or Die's USER NOT FOUND Will Play Cork And New York

Dante or Die announce two international touring dates for their hit show User Not Found.

The show, which has just finished an acclaimed run at London's Coffeeworks Project, Battersea will open as part of Cork's Midsummer Festival at the Kino Café on 16 and 17 June and travel to New York's Brooklyn Academy Of Music, where it forms part of the Next Wave Festival this autumn. BAM Artistic Director David Binder's programming for his first Next Wave, features a range of remarkable artists all making their BAM debuts. Further UK dates will be also announced for 2019 soon.

Terry and Luka were together for nine years until Luka left Terry. Then Luka died leaving Terry as his online legacy executor.

Directed by Daphna Attias with words by Chris Goode and performed by Terry O'Donovan, User Not Found was the hit show of Edinburgh 2018 where it opened to 4 and 5 star reviews as it examined with humour and heartbreak, what happens to our digital identities after we die.

In a rapidly changing digital age, a story of contemporary grief unfolds through this intimate, funny performance that gently interrogates our need for connection and the fate of our digital afterlives. Through smartphones and headphones, the audience is immersed in one man's story as he is faced with keeping or deleting.

Created by Dante or Die's Joint Artistic Directors Daphna Attias and Terry O'Donovan, User Not Found follows the company's previous critically acclaimed work, including Take On Me, Handle With Care by Chloe Moss, I Do staged in hotels nationwide, and La Fille à la Mode at the Theatre Royal Haymarket & National Theatre.

Chris Goode is recognised as one of Britain's most innovative and ground-breaking theatre makers. Both Chris's and Dante or Die's acclaimed work in devised and site-specific theatre is constantly informed by the primacy of liveness, questioning the terms and conditions of the dramatic form itself for both performer and audience.

Dante or Die collaborated with digital agency Marmelo Digital to build a bespoke app that is central to the performance of User Not Found.

User Not Found is the recipient of In Good Company's mid-career artist commission and is supported by ArtsDepot's Creative Residencies, Southbank Centre, University of Reading, The New Wolsey Theatre, Roundhouse London, Stone Nest and Farnham Maltings.

The production is funded by the International Music & Art Foundation, AHRC, Cockayne - Grants for the Arts & The London Community Foundation, The Wellcome Trust Public Engagement Fund & Arts Council England.

Sunday 16th - Monday 17th June

Cork Midsummer Festival at The Kino

Tickets: https://www.corkmidsummer.com/programme/event/user-not-found

Wednesday 6th - Saturday 16th November

BAM at Greene Grape Annex, NY

Tickets: https://www.bam.org/theater/2019/user-not-found

Further UK dates will be announced soon.





