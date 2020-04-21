Dani Harmer Joins TWEEDY'S LOST AND FOUND

Tracy Beaker and Strictly Come Dancing star Dani Harmer makes a return to children's entertainment as the latest special guest on the Barn Theatre in Cirencester's live streaming show, Tweedy's Lost & Found.

Dani Harmer joins an all star line-up as previous episodes have featured guest appearances from Helena Bonham Carter, Daisy May Cooper, Dr Dawn Harper and Claire Sweeney.

Harmer's last appearance in children's television was reprising her iconic character, Tracy Beaker, in the 2018 series of The Dumping Ground.

The children's entertainment mini-series follows Giffords Circus favourite Tweedy the Clown as he adapts to his new job at the local Lost & Found. In each episode Tweedy tries to help his special guest find an item they have lost, as well as touching on important messages surrounding the coronavirus and lockdown in a child-friendly way.

Dani Harmer's episode of Tweedy's Lost & Found will be streamed live on the Barn Theatre's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels on 22 April 2020 at 12pm.

Tweedy's Lost & Found launched on 25th March 2020 as part of their free live-streaming service Behind The Barn Door. New episodes air live on the Barn Theatre's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels every Wednesday at 12pm.

The children's show marks the first collaboration between Tweedy the Clown and the Barn Theatre.

Since launching in 2018, the Barn Theatre has gained national recognition by producing 12 Built By Barn shows to upwards of 80,000 audience members and being awarded The Stage Awards' Best Fringe Theatre of the Year Award 2019. Their contribution to the local community stretches further than just the theatre with large scale outreach programmes, school workshops and collaborative projects around the centenary of the First World War, the 'record-breaking' Cirencester Human Poppy, and The Cirencester Advent Festival that have enhanced the well-being of the community and draw thousands of visitors to the town.

The theatre has also worked extensively with disadvantaged communities working with charities including Cirencester Housing for Young People (CHYP) and Age UK Gloucestershire.

The Barn Theatre are continually expanding their slate of programmes and the full line up and updates can be found on their website and social media platforms.

The Barn Theatre (registered charity no. 1174253), which is facing a loss of £250,000 and possible permanent closure, have launched their SAVE OUR BARN via their website and social media platforms. The theatre have also released a Not Just A Theatre video campaign to highlight the initiatives that the theatre works on, alongside their theatrical productions, for the local communities.





