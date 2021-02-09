Dance Consortium Makes New Appointments To The Board and Team

Dance Consortium is the membership organisation of 18 theatres which exists to tour the very best international contemporary dance throughout the UK and Ireland. This February it announces three new appointments to its team.

Samina Beckford joins as Programme Coordinator to develop and lead a major three-year programme with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. Samina is currently Project Producer at the Birmingham Rep and has held roles as Head of Creative Learning at Warwick Arts Centre and Participation Producer at Birmingham Hippodrome.

Samina says: "I hope to bring my experience leading youth dance development programmes in UK venues to Dance Consortium's already renowned Learning and Participation programme. I'm confident we can construct an innovative and meaningful long-term partnership with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater so that a wider variety of young dancers get to experience the beauty of the company, both in workshops and on stage. Alvin Ailey 's work has long been a source of inspiration for me as a black dance artist so it's honestly a dream to be able to work with the company and Dance Consortium to craft something distinctive for the UK."Dance Consortium has also appointed two independent directors to its Board of Trustees.

Anand Bhatt is the artistic director and CEO of Dance City in Newcastle and was previously executive producer at Aakash Odedra Company which he co-founded with Odedra in 2011. He is also a board member of People Dancing and ArtReach.

Anand says: "I am delighted to be joining Dance Consortium. The organisation tours the very best of international dance into every region of England and every nation of the UK. Living in the UK regions, I have always wished for better access to world-class contemporary dance outside the big metropolises. With a committed education programme, Dance Consortium's values of developing people and audiences chime greatly with me."

Iona Waite is Education Manager at ACE dance and music. Working alongside the company's directors Iona supports the strategic development of dance in the African Diaspora, contemporary dance, dance in education, children and young people as well as artist relationships. Iona is also a board member for People Dancing.

Iona says: "I am delighted to be joining the Board of Dance Consortium. As a dance artist and educator, my personal values align with the company's artistic integrity and I would like to use my skills to help the company reach its objectives. Having travelled to a vast array of countries, I am excited by the opportunity to ensure UK audiences access the world-class dance companies presented by the Consortium."

Philip Bernays and Stephen Crocker, co-chairs of Dance Consortium say: "We are hugely excited at the prospect of working with Iona, Anand and Samina and feel certain that their vision, expertise and enthusiasm will help the Consortium achieve its ambition of touring the best international contemporary dance to audiences across the UK."