Dalida and Asmahan Celebrated at Peacock Theatre This June

The lives of international divas Dalida and Asmahan take center stage at the Peacock Theatre in London this June. Both productions – staged in the same week – explore the triumphs, tragedies, and timeless legacies of two legendary performers who left indelible marks on their respective worlds.

Directed by Sam Rayner (resident director, Back to the Future, West End) and choreographed by Christoper Tendai (resident choreographer, MJ the Musical) A Tribute to DALIDA! celebrates the passionate life and thirty-year career of Italian-French-Egyptian singer, model and actress Dalida, whose greatest hits include Je Suis Malade, Paroles Paroles and Salma Ya Salama. This multilingual concert - performed in five languages by Murex D’or award-winning singer Mikayella Stephan - charts her journey from her coronation as Miss Egypt in 1954, to chart-topping sensation and later LGBTQ+ icon and symbol of individuality and empowerment, whose life and career were as brilliant as they were heartbreaking and whose popularity remains nearly forty years after her death in 1987.

Actor Mikayella Stephan said, “It’s a huge honour to be singing the role of Dalida. I grew up listening to her voice, and now stepping into her world on stage feels like fulfilling a lifelong dream’’

ASMAHAN: A New Musical Play dramatises for the first time on stage the lasting legacy of Syrian Egyptian superstar Asmahan and charts her journey to become one of the Arab world’s most distinguished singers of the 20th Century before her death in a suspicious car accident in 1944 during World War II. Starring acclaimed vocalist Lena Chamamyan as Amal Al Atrash 'Asmahan’ and Ahmed Harfoush as her brother the celebrated musician Farid Al Atrash, the production tells her story as the singer looks back over her life and complex relationships, culminating with a live performance of her most enduring songs. Written by Selma Dabbagh and musically directed by Louai Al Henawi, ASMAHAN is a concert theatre experience celebrating the East-West influences of a singer who defied expectations and embodied creativity, freedom, and resilience in times of war and hardship.

Producer Ali Matar from AM Management and Productions said ‘’it is a great responsibility to showcase iconic divas and pay tribute to their enduring legacies. After extensive research and development, we are proud to bring these powerful stories to life on the West End stage. With producer Jad Abouzeid adding a dynamic layer of multi-visuals to create an immersive experience that blends music, visuals, and dance, and with an exceptional cast and creative team, we’re excited to present two impactful shows that celebrate these legends in a truly unforgettable way’’

AM Management and Productions (est. 2003) and Beyondd have delivered over 100 concerts and theatrical shows across cities including London, Dubai, New York, and Paris with a focus on international storytelling across music, animation, and multimedia content. Notable collaborations include Raymond Gubbay Ltd and International Entertainment Corporation, with productions staged at venues such as the Royal Albert Hall, London Palladium, Theatre Royal Haymarket, His Majesty's Theatre and the London Coliseum. Key works include Rest Upon The Wind, inspired by Kahlil Gibran; Broken Wings, a West End musical adaptation of Gibran’s novel that received critical acclaim and award nominations; Umm Kulthum & The Golden Era, co-produced at the London Palladium; and RUMI – THE MUSICAL, premiered at the London Coliseum.

