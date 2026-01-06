DRAG RACE UK's Marmalade Will Embark on Tour With MARM'S SPOTLIGHT

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Marm's Spotlight, a theatre-cabaret show by seamstress and drag artist, Marmalade, will be touring the UK in 2026, starting with three cities between January and March 2026. Marmalade rose to fame as a contestant on RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 6 in 2024, on which she was lauded for her fashion skills. She is also a talented performer and was approached by Cardiff LGBTQ+ non-profit and venue, The Queer Emporium, to create a show in early 2025, which became Marm's Spotlight:

What happens when drag becomes a global phenomenon?

Rolling off the back of the Drag Race lorry, armed with nothing but a RuPeter Badge and a fading memory of the Werk Room, Marmalade wades into the territory of post show "fame", and is left wondering...

Why did she do that? Why did she go on the show? What kind of impact does the show, one of that scale, have on local scenes and their? A show that doesn't necessarily platform the drag she loves, and why doesn't it? What kind of drag does she love? Does she still love her own drag? Why does she do it?

Welcome to Spotlight - a new venue designed, operated and built by Marmalade herself (it wasn't, this is theatre), and her chance to explore these questions, pretend she has answers, and celebrate the drag and queer artists she loves.

The show emphasises the importance of grassroots, queer talent and will feature different guests at each location it visits. In local drag artists, Vil and The Vicar's Daughter will join the show's cast, alongside comedian Leila Navabi, who's show Relay was lauded during Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2025. For the Bangor stop, drag act Miss Terri Boxx and comedian Katie Gill will be part of the cast. Finally, writer, poet and activist, Tia-zakura Camilleri and winner of LIPSYNC1000 Petty Nonsense will round out the cast in Cardiff.

The project was recently granted funding from Arts Council of Wales to adapt it for theatres, ahead of its tour. Of the funding and show, Marmalade said:

'With the help of the funding, we can transform the show from a drag cabaret into fully-fledged theatre experience by creating a script, designing a set, hosting rehearsals and more, to create a unique show for audiences, that'll also highlight the amazing queer performers who'll be joining us for the show.'

Development stages of this show were funded by Arts Council of Wales. Directed by Elan Isaac, with written material by Priya Hall, creative support by Leo Drayton, and produced by Daniel Huw Bowen on behalf of The Queer Emporium, Marm's Spotlight is a newly created theatre show by star of RuPaul's Drag Race UK and drag artist, Marmalade.

Tour Dates: