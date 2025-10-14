DRACAPELLA Comes to the Park Theatre in December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A comedy retelling of Dracula featuring a capella renditions of popular rock hits, Dracapella comes to Park Theatre with a stellar cast including Ako Mitchell, Keala Settle, Stephen Ashfield, Lorna Want and world champion beatboxer Alex Hackett, aka ABH.

Written by Dan Patterson (Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Mock the Week) and Park Theatre Artistic Director Jez Bond (Whodunnit [Unrehearsed]), Dracapella is a fast, funny and fang-filled farce with more bloody terrible puns than you can shake a stake at.

When Harker sets off to Transylvania to sell a crumbling castle to a mysterious client, he doesn't expect to wind up in a love triangle – or is that a square? – involving his wife, her Best Friend, and one very melodramatic vampire. Things spiral quickly; capes are flung, necks are bitten (accidentally), and a human beatboxer accompanies it all. Featuring a capella covers of hits including Somebody to Love and Eye of the Tiger, Dracapella is an alternative festive treat with comedy, harmony and a whole lot of bite.

The show stars Ako Mitchell as Dracula (Sister Act, The Lion King, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee) alongside Oliver Award-winning actors Stephen Ashfield (The Book of Mormon), as Harker, and Lorna Want (Beautiful, The Carole King Musical) as Mina. Taking the role of Lucy is Keala Settle, the Outer Critics' Circle Award, Drama Desk Award, and the Tony Award nominated actor best known for her role as Lettie Litz in The Greatest Showman. Edinburgh Comedy Award winner Ciarán Dowd, TV actor and composer Philip Pope, and world champion beatboxer Alex Hackett, aka ABH (Frankenstein: How to Make A Monster), join them in multiple roles, and the final cast member has now been announced as Monique Ashe-Palmer (SIX, Standing at the Sky's Edge).

Director and co-writer Jez Bond said, “We wanted to do something completely different for Christmas at Park Theatre. Dracapella takes the idea of a musical and turns it on its head – or maybe its fangs! The cast and our incredible live beatboxer build the entire sound world on stage, from soaring harmonies to thunderclaps and horse hooves. It's funny, inventive and all powered by the human voice; the perfect alternative Christmas treat.”

Park Theatre presents exceptional theatre in the heart of Finsbury Park, boasting two world-class performance spaces: Park200 for predominantly larger scale productions by established talent, and Park90, a flexible studio space, for emerging artists. In eleven years, it has enjoyed eight West End transfers (including Rose starring Maureen Lipman, The Boys in the Band starring Mark Gatiss, Pressure starring David Haig and The Life I Lead starring Miles Jupp), two National Theatre transfers, 14 national tours, seven Olivier Award nominations, has won multiple OffWestEnd Offie Awards, and Theatre of the Year award from The Stage as well as their inaugural Campaign of the Year award in 2025 for their work reaching underserved audiences with Korean comedy drama Kim's Convenience.

Adam Blanshay Productions is a London-based theatre production company which produces, co-produces and manages a wide range of plays, musicals, comedies, digital content, and live event theatre across the UK, US, West End, Broadway and Australia. Winner of 8 Tony Awards, 10 Olivier Awards and 1 Helpmann Award, they have produced over 60 productions worldwide.