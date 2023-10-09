DISCO INFERNO - IN CONCERT Will Embark on UK Theatre Tour in 2024

Tickets go on sale Friday 13th October at 9am.

By: Oct. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Initial Dates and Venues Set For LES MISERABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR World Tour Photo 1 Initial Dates and Venues Set For LES MISERABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR World Tour
DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL Will Release London Concept Album Photo 2 DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL Will Release London Concept Album
Review: THE BOOK THIEF, Leicester Curve Photo 3 Review: THE BOOK THIEF, Leicester Curve
600-Year-Old Floorboards From Shakespeare's Time Discovered at St. George's Guildhall Photo 4 600-Year-Old Floorboards From Shakespeare’s Time Discovered at St. George’s Guildhall

DISCO INFERNO - IN CONCERT Will Embark on UK Theatre Tour in 2024

DISCO INFERNO - IN CONCERT Will Embark on UK Theatre Tour in 2024

After delighting thousands up and down the country bringing back that disco fever, Disco Inferno - In Concert will be touring the UK throughout 2024, taking audiences back to the glory days of Disco with an all-singing, all-dancing celebration that is the stuff of glitterball, Studio 54 dreams!

 

Featuring a cast of dynamic West End performers and some of the UK's most talented musicians, Disco Inferno – In Concert is the ultimate feel-good night out.

 

Expect pitch-perfect harmonies, a tight-as-Spandex band and slicker-than-Saturday Night Fever choreography, with an evening to throwback and let the good times roll!

 

The two-hour production packs in the hits of the Bee Gees, Village People, The Jacksons, Sister Sledge, Rose Royce, ABBA, Donna Summer, Barry White, Kool and the Gang, Earth Wind and Fire, Gloria Gaynor, Billy Ocean, The Weather Girls, Candi Staton, The Trammps, Gap Band, Wild Cherry and more,

 

Show producer Mark Halliday says, “It's the funkiest get down in town, tipping our Fedora to the famous Pepsi TV ads of the era. Disco Inferno is a hipshakin', hotsteppin' legwarmin', flaresflappin', afrogleanin' ghettoblastin', platformpoundin', hustlebustin', cooldiggin' revival of the sound, style and dance moves of the Seventies.”

Tickets for the show are available via Click Here

Tour Dates:

Sunday 23 March                                 
Cambridge Corn Exchange

Friday 26 March                                   
Leicester De Montfort Hall

Thursday 2 May                                   
Bath The Forum

Saturday 18 May                                  
Basingstoke The Anvil

Thursday 30 May                                 
Birmingham Symphony Hall

Saturday 21 September                        
Stoke Regent Theatre

Saturday 19 October                           
Blackpool Opera House




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Warrington Contemporary Arts Fest and Towns Cultural Offer Set To Be Transformed Thanks To Photo
Warrington Contemporary Arts Fest and Town's Cultural Offer Set To Be Transformed Thanks To £600k Boost

A huge funding boost which will create a significant, lasting and transformational change within Warrington’s cultural offer has been unlocked. Learn more about the fund here!

2
Rose Bruford College Collaborates With the Interpreters of Colour Network to Trail BSL Int Photo
Rose Bruford College Collaborates With the Interpreters of Colour Network to Trail BSL Interpreters For the Theatre

Rose Bruford College and the Interpreters of Colour Network, a leading organisation addressing the underrepresentation of people of colour in the sign language interpreting and translation profession, have collaborated on a pioneering pilot programme training British Sign Language interpreters in best practice for theatre, within a drama school setting. 

3
ALFIES FIRST FIGHT Comes to Scarboroughs Stephen Joseph Theatre This Month Photo
ALFIE'S FIRST FIGHT Comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre This Month

A one-man show for ages five-plus about love, loss, family and, of course, boxing visits Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre this October half-term. Learn more about Alfie's First Fight here!

4
Photos: First Look At KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER! At HOME Manchester Photo
Photos: First Look At KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER! At HOME Manchester

The hilarious whodunnit KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER! runs at HOME Manchester until 21 October following a second sell-out year at Edinburgh Festival Fringe and playing to packed at Bristol Old Vic last month. See photos from the production!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Sharon Osbourne Will Make Her West End Debut With CUT THE CRAP! Video
Sharon Osbourne Will Make Her West End Debut With CUT THE CRAP!
Video/Photos: Full Cast Set and First Look at UK Tour of THERE'S A MONSTER IN MY SHOW Video
Video/Photos: Full Cast Set and First Look at UK Tour of THERE'S A MONSTER IN MY SHOW
Watch Highlights from CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL UK Tour Video
Watch Highlights from CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL UK Tour
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Nutcracker
Belgrade Theatre (11/08-11/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Branwen: Dadeni
Wales Millennium Centre (11/08-11/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Branwen: Dadeni
Pontio Arts Centre (11/22-11/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Oh What a Lovely War
Southwark Playhouse Borough (11/21-12/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Swan Lake
Belgrade Theatre (11/07-11/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cinderella
Belgrade Theatre (11/22-1/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cinderella
Theatre Chipping Norton (11/15-1/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mrs Oscar Wilde
OSO Arts Centre (11/09-11/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Branwen: Dadeni
Aberystwyth Arts Centre (11/15-11/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sister Act
Belgrade Theatre (10/09-10/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You