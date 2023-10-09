DISCO INFERNO - IN CONCERT Will Embark on UK Theatre Tour in 2024

After delighting thousands up and down the country bringing back that disco fever, Disco Inferno - In Concert will be touring the UK throughout 2024, taking audiences back to the glory days of Disco with an all-singing, all-dancing celebration that is the stuff of glitterball, Studio 54 dreams!

Featuring a cast of dynamic West End performers and some of the UK's most talented musicians, Disco Inferno – In Concert is the ultimate feel-good night out.

Expect pitch-perfect harmonies, a tight-as-Spandex band and slicker-than-Saturday Night Fever choreography, with an evening to throwback and let the good times roll!

The two-hour production packs in the hits of the Bee Gees, Village People, The Jacksons, Sister Sledge, Rose Royce, ABBA, Donna Summer, Barry White, Kool and the Gang, Earth Wind and Fire, Gloria Gaynor, Billy Ocean, The Weather Girls, Candi Staton, The Trammps, Gap Band, Wild Cherry and more,

Show producer Mark Halliday says, “It's the funkiest get down in town, tipping our Fedora to the famous Pepsi TV ads of the era. Disco Inferno is a hipshakin', hotsteppin' legwarmin', flaresflappin', afrogleanin' ghettoblastin', platformpoundin', hustlebustin', cooldiggin' revival of the sound, style and dance moves of the Seventies.”

Tour Dates:

Sunday 23 March

Cambridge Corn Exchange

Friday 26 March

Leicester De Montfort Hall

Thursday 2 May

Bath The Forum

Saturday 18 May

Basingstoke The Anvil

Thursday 30 May

Birmingham Symphony Hall

Saturday 21 September

Stoke Regent Theatre

Saturday 19 October

Blackpool Opera House