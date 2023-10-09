DISCO INFERNO - IN CONCERT Will Embark on UK Theatre Tour in 2024

Tickets go on sale Friday 13th October at 9am.
After delighting thousands up and down the country bringing back that disco fever, Disco Inferno - In Concert will be touring the UK throughout 2024, taking audiences back to the glory days of Disco with an all-singing, all-dancing celebration that is the stuff of glitterball, Studio 54 dreams!
Featuring a cast of dynamic West End performers and some of the UK's most talented musicians, Disco Inferno – In Concert is the ultimate feel-good night out.
Expect pitch-perfect harmonies, a tight-as-Spandex band and slicker-than-Saturday Night Fever choreography, with an evening to throwback and let the good times roll!
The two-hour production packs in the hits of the Bee Gees, Village People, The Jacksons, Sister Sledge, Rose Royce, ABBA, Donna Summer, Barry White, Kool and the Gang, Earth Wind and Fire, Gloria Gaynor, Billy Ocean, The Weather Girls, Candi Staton, The Trammps, Gap Band, Wild Cherry and more,
Show producer Mark Halliday says, “It's the funkiest get down in town, tipping our Fedora to the famous Pepsi TV ads of the era. Disco Inferno is a hipshakin', hotsteppin' legwarmin', flaresflappin', afrogleanin' ghettoblastin', platformpoundin', hustlebustin', cooldiggin' revival of the sound, style and dance moves of the Seventies.”
Sunday 23 March
Cambridge Corn Exchange
Friday 26 March
Leicester De Montfort Hall
Thursday 2 May
Bath The Forum
Saturday 18 May
Basingstoke The Anvil
Thursday 30 May
Birmingham Symphony Hall
Saturday 21 September
Stoke Regent Theatre
Saturday 19 October
Blackpool Opera House
