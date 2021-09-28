DEMENTIA CAFE Returns To Wyvern Theatre

The easing of government restrictions has meant the welcome return of the town's theatres, bringing a variety of shows and events back to our social calendars. Not only can locals get their fix of comedy, drama, music and more, but the re-opening of the Wyvern Theatre also means the return of the theatre's community projects, including the incredibly popular and much-needed Wyvern Memory Café.

Set up in 2014, the Wyvern Memory Café offers a relaxed monthly get-together for those living with Dementia and their carers, friends and family. Sponsored by Home Instead, the service is completely free to attend and has previously entertained visitors with such activities as quizzes, therapy pets, cheese tasting and cupcake decorating, as well as the extra special Christmas sessions known for their festive fun (and food!).

The Memory Café returns on Monday 4th October from 10.30am - 12 noon and will take place in the Lower Foyer of the Wyvern Theatre, allowing access through the venue's accessible entrance.

"We're so excited to be bringing the monthly Memory Café back to the Wyvern Theatre," tells Community and Education Officer, Kate Claxton. "It's been fantastic opening our doors to our audiences once more, but we've also missed the regular sense of community and wellbeing that services like our Memory Café offered, before lockdowns and social distancing restrictions. Our first session back will ease us in gently with a quiz, cake and plenty of chatter as we reacquaint ourselves with familiar faces and welcome anyone new to the fold."

With support from the Swindon Dementia Action Alliance and sponsorship from Home Instead, the experts in home care, the Memory Café will offer guests the opportunity to enjoy activities such as flower arranging, poetry, music and movement, all in a Dementia supportive environment. "We are absolutely thrilled that the Memory Café at the Wyvern Theatre is recommencing in person," explains Home Instead's Toby Kirk. "The monthly café was always very well attended and was a key engagement in people's calendars each month. Over the past year it's become ever clearer that the get-togethers and cafés are so important to the local community. In a year where people haven't been able to get out to see friends and family as much as they would wish, we are very excited to be assisting the Wyvern Theatre in bringing the community back together with monthly cafés jam-packed with entertainment. We can't wait to get back!"

If you would like to find out more about the Wyvern Memory Café or register your or a friend/family member's place at a session, you can email Kate Claxton at Kate@wyverntheatre.org.uk.