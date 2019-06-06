DEAR EVAN HANSEN West End Announces New Block Of Tickets & Fan Montage Project

The West End production of the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen has announced a new block of tickets will become available Monday, June 10.

The production, which is now booking through April 4, 2020, will begin performances at the Noel Coward Theatre this October.

The producers are also seeking fan submissions for a photo/video montage "wall" of "You Will Be Found."

Videos and photos must be submitted before August 4 at http://www.dearevanhansen.com/london. Full details will become available this Monday.

Directed by Michael Greif and winner of six Tony awards including Best Musical as well as the 2018 Grammy award for Best Musical Theatre Album, Dear Evan Hansen features book by Tony award-winner Steven Levenson and a score by Tony, Grammy and Academy Award-winning composers Benj Pasek & Justin Paul.

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. Both deeply personal and profoundly contemporary, Dear Evan Hansen is a new musical about life and the way we live it.

Dear Evan Hansen features scenic design by David Korins, projection design by Peter Nigrini, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Nevin Steinberg and hair design by David Brian Brown. Music supervision, orchestrations and additional arrangements are by Alex Lacamoire, Ben Cohn is the Associate Music Supervisor, Vocal arrangements and additional arrangements are by Justin Paul and choreography is by Danny Mefford.

Dear Evan Hansen has also won the Drama League Award for Outstanding Musical Production and for the off-Broadway production, two Obie Awards, a Drama Desk Award, two Outer Critics Circle Awards and two Helen Hayes Awards. The Grammy Award-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording of Dear Evan Hansen, produced by Atlantic Records, was released in February 2017, making an extraordinary debut on the Billboard 200 and entering the chart at #8 - the highest charting debut position for an original cast album since 1961.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You