DARKFIELD Announces Programming For This Year

DARKFIELD - pioneering producers of innovative immersive experiences - announce programming for the coming year, which includes major international film festivals, touring in the UK and delivering shows to your home with Darkfield Radio.

The internationally acclaimed company - renowned for creating original, subversive experiences using binaural 360-degree sound and striking sets inside shipping containers - will be opening the world premiere of their latest work, Intravene, at the prestigious TriBeCa Film Festival in New York; this follows the successful opening of their two-person experiment, Paradise, at New Images Festival Paris and the company will be returning to Edinburgh this summer with their most recent work Eulogy together with hit shows Séance and Flight.

The company will also be launching the DARKFIELD Radio app which will allow audiences to experience new worlds and realities in their own homes with all DARKFIELD RADIO shows available to download. Further details to be announced shortly.

INTRAVENE AT THE TRIBECA FILM FESTIVAL -FRI 10THH TO SUN 19 JUNE 2022

DARKFIELD, in collaboration with drug activists Crackdown and award-winning documentary filmmaker Brenda Longfellow present Intravene, an urgent audio-immersive experience that places participants into the charged atmosphere of an Overdose Prevention Site, where victims of a toxic drug supply are being treated and revived. The experience aims to educate and bring awareness to the complexities of the overdose crisis by taking listeners beyond the sensational headlines to an encounter with the gripping everyday reality of life for people who use drugs when each hit could potentially kill.

As part of the festival there will be an online panel discussion on the overdose crisis with people whose lived experience and activism formed the story behind Intravene. This free event will take place June 15th at 12pm PT/3pm ET/8pm BST. A recording will be available for those who were unable to attend the live event. For details see listings overleaf.

Intravene will be available to download via the Darkfield Radio app from 15 June for three weeks.

For more information visit www.intraveneshow.com

EDINBURGH FRINGE FESTIVAL

EULOGY AT SUMMERHALL - Weds 3rd to Sun 28 Aug

Launched as part of the BFI London Film Festival 2021 on the South Bank, followed by a residency at Nottingham Lakeside, DARKFIELD return to Summerhall at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival after a 2 year COVID19 Pandemic break

EULOGY is a communal experience lasting 30 minutes, that uses binaural sound and speech recognition technology to immerse each audience member into a dreamlike, labyrinthine hotel that is imagined in the darkness. Audience members are transported through rooms and down corridors, into a car park, a canteen and a lift which transports them between floors, taking them deeper into the dream. EULOGY is both an intense and exhilarating ride and a deeper exploration of the relative merits of an embodied human conscious experience versus one that only exists in the imagination.

EULOGY was funded by Digital Catapult after DARKFIELD was selected to be part of their Creative XR programme in 2020.

SÉANCE AND FLIGHT AT THE PLEASANCE - Weds 3rd to Mon 29 Aug

We will not prey upon the paranoid, the bereaved, the credulous, the wide-eyed, the weak...Séance is an entertainment only and we cannot hold the medium responsible for the outcome.

SÉANCE transforms the interior of a 24ft container into a Victorian séance room. Over 20 minutes it explores the psychology of a group of people, and asks that they believe, not only in what seems to be happening inside the container but also in what might be conjured up into the room with them.

FLIGHT

Ladies and gentlemen, we'd like to direct your attention to the on-board safety demonstration and ask that you give us your full attention. In the unlikely event of a sudden loss of cabin pressure alternative scenarios will be provided... Neither Heaven nor Hell is assured. We're not responsible for your final destination.

The 40ft container's interior exactly resembles an Airbus 320 economy cabin and over 30 minutes transports audience members into two parallel worlds: two realities offering two possible outcomes to their journey.