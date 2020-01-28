DAD'S ARMY Launches UK Tour At The British Library
Jimmy Perry and David Croft's classic BBC comedy is brought gloriously to life on stage with three episodes hilariously and lovingly enacted by two master
performers.
David Benson ('Goodnight Sweetheart' and 'One Man, Two Guvnors)' and Jack Lane ('Wisdom of a Fool' and '7 Days') transport the audience right back to Walmington on Sea playing all the characters between them.
This 2020 tour features three classic TV episodes - 'When You've Got To Go', 'My Brother and I' and 'Never Too Old' - that were never performed on radio - and now newly-adapted by Benson and Lane with scripts approved and authorised by the Perry/Croft estate' - complete with sound effects, vintage music and all of Perry and Croft's beloved characters and catchphrases. Highly acclaimed by critics and by audiences of all ages.
Press are invited to review this brand new production as the tour launches on Friday 31 January in London at The British Library, 96 Euston Road
London NW1 2DB. Show starts at 7pm.
"We have been given special permission by the Estates of David Croft and Jimmy Perry to adapt tonight's episodes for the first time," says Benson. "It is a huge honour for us. We take the responsibility of bringing the work of these great dramatists to life again very seriously."
Jack Lane adds, "Our aim has always been to be as true to the original, in finding the voices and mannerisms of the characters, as possible. No messing about it with it or trying to be 'cleverer than it was' by sending it up - we love Dad's Army as much our audiences do and it is a privilege for us to have the opportunity to share our delight in our nation's best-loved sit-com with audience's all over the UK."
Sound Designer Daniel Barnes. Original Production directed by Owen Lewis.
Produced by Engine Shed and Something For The Weekend.
Tour Dates
LONDON
Friday 31 January at 7pm
The British Library
Knowledge Centre
96 Euston Road
London
NW1 2DB
www.bl.uk/events/dads-army-radio-show
4 - 6 February
Mold
Theatr Clwyd
9 February
Leicester
The Little Theatre
13 February
Redhill
The Harlequin Theatre
17 February
Market Harborough
Harborough Market
18 February
Swansea
Swansea Grand Theatre
22 February
Bromley
Churchill Theatre
28 February
Durham
Gala Theatre
1 March
Bowness-On-Windermere
The Old Laundry Theatre
2 March
Darlington
The Hulabaloo at Darlington Hippodrome
4 March
Walsall
Walsall Arena & Arts Centre
5 March
Tamworth
Tamworth Assembly Rooms
7 March
Peel, Isle of Man
Centenary Theatre
13 March
Margate
Theatre Royal Margate
14 March
Wolsey
New Wolsey Theatre
15 March
Clacton On Sea
The West Cliff Theatre
20 March
Horsham
The Capitol Theatre
21 March
Chelmsford
Civic Theatre
24 March
Liverpool
Epstein Theatre
26 March
Chatham
Brook Theatre
1 April
Minstead
Hanger Farm Arts Centre
2 April
Portsmouth
New Theatre Royal
3 April
Ashford
Revelation
4 April
Diss
The Corn Hall
14 April
Alnwick
Alnwick Playhouse
15 April
Hexham
Queens Hall Arts Centre
17 - 19 April
Tenterden
Smallhythe Place
19 June
Thetford
Dad's Army Appreciation Society Weekend
The Carnegie Room Thetford