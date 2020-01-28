DAD'S ARMY Launches UK Tour At The British Library

Jimmy Perry and David Croft's classic BBC comedy is brought gloriously to life on stage with three episodes hilariously and lovingly enacted by two master

performers.

David Benson ('Goodnight Sweetheart' and 'One Man, Two Guvnors)' and Jack Lane ('Wisdom of a Fool' and '7 Days') transport the audience right back to Walmington on Sea playing all the characters between them.

This 2020 tour features three classic TV episodes - 'When You've Got To Go', 'My Brother and I' and 'Never Too Old' - that were never performed on radio - and now newly-adapted by Benson and Lane with scripts approved and authorised by the Perry/Croft estate' - complete with sound effects, vintage music and all of Perry and Croft's beloved characters and catchphrases. Highly acclaimed by critics and by audiences of all ages.

Press are invited to review this brand new production as the tour launches on Friday 31 January in London at The British Library, 96 Euston Road

London NW1 2DB. Show starts at 7pm.

"We have been given special permission by the Estates of David Croft and Jimmy Perry to adapt tonight's episodes for the first time," says Benson. "It is a huge honour for us. We take the responsibility of bringing the work of these great dramatists to life again very seriously."

Jack Lane adds, "Our aim has always been to be as true to the original, in finding the voices and mannerisms of the characters, as possible. No messing about it with it or trying to be 'cleverer than it was' by sending it up - we love Dad's Army as much our audiences do and it is a privilege for us to have the opportunity to share our delight in our nation's best-loved sit-com with audience's all over the UK."

Sound Designer Daniel Barnes. Original Production directed by Owen Lewis.

Produced by Engine Shed and Something For The Weekend.

Tour Dates

LONDON

Friday 31 January at 7pm

The British Library

Knowledge Centre

96 Euston Road

London

NW1 2DB

www.bl.uk/events/dads-army-radio-show

4 - 6 February

Mold

Theatr Clwyd

9 February

Leicester

The Little Theatre

13 February

Redhill

The Harlequin Theatre

17 February

Market Harborough

Harborough Market

18 February

Swansea

Swansea Grand Theatre

22 February

Bromley

Churchill Theatre

28 February

Durham

Gala Theatre

1 March

Bowness-On-Windermere

The Old Laundry Theatre

2 March

Darlington

The Hulabaloo at Darlington Hippodrome

4 March

Walsall

Walsall Arena & Arts Centre

5 March

Tamworth

Tamworth Assembly Rooms

7 March

Peel, Isle of Man

Centenary Theatre

13 March

Margate

Theatre Royal Margate

14 March

Wolsey

New Wolsey Theatre

15 March

Clacton On Sea

The West Cliff Theatre

20 March

Horsham

The Capitol Theatre

21 March

Chelmsford

Civic Theatre

24 March

Liverpool

Epstein Theatre

26 March

Chatham

Brook Theatre

1 April

Minstead

Hanger Farm Arts Centre

2 April

Portsmouth

New Theatre Royal

3 April

Ashford

Revelation

4 April

Diss

The Corn Hall

14 April

Alnwick

Alnwick Playhouse

15 April

Hexham

Queens Hall Arts Centre

17 - 19 April

Tenterden

Smallhythe Place

19 June

Thetford

Dad's Army Appreciation Society Weekend

The Carnegie Room Thetford







