Curve’s Chris Stafford joins the Exchange as Interim Executive Director & Co-CEO

The Royal Exchange Theatre announced that Chris Stafford, CEO of Curve Theatre, Leicester will temporarily join the organisation as part-time Interim Executive Director & Co-CEO. Working alongside the recently appointed Artistic Director and Co-CEO, Selina Cartmell, to embed the new leadership structure of Artistic Director and Executive Director.

Chris will remain in post as CEO of Curve but will be working with the Royal Exchange on a part-time secondment as the recruitment process for a full time Executive Director & Co-CEO begins. Nikolai Foster (Artistic Director) and Claire Ward (Executive Director) will be responsible for the day-to-day management of Curve whilst Chris is at The Royal Exchange.

Artistic Director Selina Cartmell said, ‘I am delighted that Chris will be joining us at the Exchange and look forward to working closely with him as we bring new programmes and ideas to life in the coming months. Chris brings with him a wealth of invaluable experience that I know will greatly benefit our team. Chris will join us here in Manchester for three days a week as we work towards our 50th anniversary in 2026.’

Chris Stafford added, ‘The Royal Exchange is one of the finest theatres in this country and I am delighted to be working with the Board, Selina and the team until a new Co-CEO is appointed. Although I’m not fully stepping away from Curve, I am indebted to Nikolai, Claire and the brilliant team at Curve who will keep Leicester firing on all cylinders whilst I’m in Manchester.’

